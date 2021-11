He is known for his roles in various TV shows and films, including Office Space and now NCIS, and now Gary Cole is opening up about when he realized he could actually act. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cole stated he’s still looking for that moment of clarity when it comes to his acting career. “I guess it was junior high school. I got some laughs in a play. So I figured I was doing something right,” the NCIS star recalled. “I had to do this counting twice and got the same [positive] result. So at least it proved it wasn’t an accident.”

TV SHOWS ・ 16 DAYS AGO