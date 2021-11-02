CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: How Rittenhouse Was Able To Get Access To An Assault Riffle

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no question Rittenhouse shot anyone during the unrest that broke out in...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Facing Charges For Beating, Strangling Off-Duty Police Detective At Brookline Bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is facing a number of charges for allegedly fighting an off-duty Pittsburgh Police detective inside a local bar. According to police paperwork, 44-year-old Angie Hindman attacked detective Michelle McHenry at the Brook Line & Sinker Bar. Hindman said the exact opposite happened. (Courtesy: Allegheny County) She said she went to the bar around 7 p.m. Saturday. McHenry came in and spoke with Hindman. Both women are familiar with each other. Eventually, they got into an argument. “I moved. I went to the other side of the bar, let it go,” Hindman said. She claimed McHenry left but came back later. “She...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
txktoday.com

Woman accused of murdering woman, stealing unborn child, appears in court

A woman accused of killing a woman last October and kidnapping her unborn child was in court Thursday for a pretrial hearing in her capital murder case. Taylor Rene Parker, 28, is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of kidnapping in the Oct. 9, 2020, murder of Regan Hancock and abduction and death of her unborn daughter. The state is seeking the death penalty.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
thesource.com

[WATCH] Graphic Footage of Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting Released Before Trial Begins Tomorrow

Recently released graphic video of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting shows how tensions grew the night he shot and murdered two men. Footage of the Wisconsin riot. which started out as a Black Lives Protest, shows how armed men from other towns came to ‘protect their community’. Adding aggression while armed, many white men were seen joining the protest that led to gun fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riffle#Attorneys#A Vigilante
CBS New York

No Bail For State Trooper Christopher Baldner, Accused Of Killing 11-Year-Old Monica Goods

KINGSTON N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A veteran New York State trooper charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl will remain in jail. An Ulster County judge on Thursday rejected a proposal for cash bail and home confinement, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Suspended Trooper Christopher Baldner looked stunned after Judge Bryan Rounds sent him back to jail. Baldner faces murder and other charges in the death of Monica Goods, who was in a car with her father, Tristin Goods, on Dec. 22, 2020. Baldner stopped him for driving more than 100 mph on I-87. There was a dispute, Baldner used pepper spray,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Officer Jacqueline Villasenor Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Shooting That Killed Her Husband, Also A CPD Officer

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting that killed her husband – also a CPD officer – on the Far Northwest Side this week. Officer Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her husband, 44-year-old German Villasenor. She is due for a bond hearing on Friday. Jacqueline Villasenor (Credit: Chicago Police) The shooting happened in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, near Foster and Cumberland avenues in the neighborhood just east of O’Hare International Airport. At Jacqueline Villasenor’s bond hearing, Cook County prosecutors said she...
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man taunted wounded victim on camera before 'savage' murder

A Minneapolis resident has been charged over his alleged role in the "savage beating" and subsequent death of a man this past March. Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, 40, was charged in a Hennepin County court Friday with intentional second-degree murder, with prosecutors saying that he also helped move the victim's body from a house in Minneapolis to a farming culvert in Dakota County — where it was found nearly a month after the murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

64-Year-Old Man Sentenced To 43 Years For Kidnapping, Assault And Other Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore judge on Monday sentenced Anthony Michael Bryant to 43 years in prison after he was convicted of attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault, false imprisonment and a weapons charge, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said. In January 2020, Bryant, 64, grabbed a woman in West Baltimore and dragged her into an alley, threatening her with a screwdriver, prosecutors said. According to prosecutors, Bryant told the woman, “Shut the f— up or I’ll kill you!” He later told her to “pretend as if we are boyfriend and girlfriend.” A bystander intervened and Bryant ran off. When the victim went to retrieve her belongings at the opening of the alley, she found Bryant’s photo ID. At the time of the attack, Bryant was on parole for rape, kidnapping, assault and armed robbery convictions, prosecutors said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

Stephanie Martinez, Who Beat 80-Year-Old Man To Death, Could Receive Probation

DENVER (CBS4)– A woman caught on video beating an 80-year-old man to death was found not guilty of murder. A jury found Stephanie Martinez guilty of a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide. (credit: CBS) Martinez was out on a $0 bond when the assault happened. A CBS4 investigation found she is among thousands of people charged with felonies who’ve been released from Denver County Court on $0 PR bonds. Martinez was charged with two assaults just two months before the death of George Black. The 80-year-old was sitting outside the state Capitol on a Saturday afternoon when he was attacked. Martinez’s own attorney...
TODAY.com

Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial set to begin Monday

Last year, when he was just 17, Kyle Rittenhouse was accused of killing two people and injuring a third during a police brutality protest last year. On Monday, jury selection is getting underway in the case that's expected to test the boundaries of self-defense. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY from the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.Nov. 1, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Witness Said Man Shot, Killed By Rittenhouse Posed No Danger To Anyone

CHICAGO (CBS) — Key testimony Friday from a man who was armed alongside Kyle Rittenhouse, the night Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two. On the stand, that witness said one of the men shot was belligerent, but not a threat. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports. On Friday, for the first time, the jury heard from family and loved ones of the two people who were shot and killed by Rittenhouse – while he was in Kenosha to protect businesses from damage and looting. The owner of that business says he never asked for help. Jason Lackowski was armed in Kenosha during a...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy