CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Pediatricians, retailers ready to distribute Pfizer children’s vaccine

By Angela Jacobs, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GindF_0ckf2MDv00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The final approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention means a wide range of providers could be offering the children’s vaccine as soon as the end of the week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Monday approved a lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Florida’s vaccine plan allows any provider registered with the state that can comply with its requirements to administer COVID-19 shots.

AdventHealth, Nemours Children’s Health and Orlando Health said pending CDC’s greenlight, their systems are in the process of developing distribution plans.

Some pediatrician’s offices have already reached out to parents to standby for access or to answer any questions.

A child’s vaccine is one-third of the adult dose. Just like Pfizer’s regimen for 12 and up, it’s a two-shot series, three weeks apart.

Retailers like CVS and Walgreens expect to have children’s shots within days of the CDC signoff, and Publix will have them at select pharmacies.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
59K+
Followers
72K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy