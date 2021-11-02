Pediatricians, retailers ready to distribute Pfizer children’s vaccine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The final approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention means a wide range of providers could be offering the children’s vaccine as soon as the end of the week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Monday approved a lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Florida’s vaccine plan allows any provider registered with the state that can comply with its requirements to administer COVID-19 shots.

AdventHealth, Nemours Children’s Health and Orlando Health said pending CDC’s greenlight, their systems are in the process of developing distribution plans.

Some pediatrician’s offices have already reached out to parents to standby for access or to answer any questions.

A child’s vaccine is one-third of the adult dose. Just like Pfizer’s regimen for 12 and up, it’s a two-shot series, three weeks apart.

Retailers like CVS and Walgreens expect to have children’s shots within days of the CDC signoff, and Publix will have them at select pharmacies.