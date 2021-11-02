CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

New Survey Says Mental Health Is Parents’ Top Concern For Their Children

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas parents say mental health is their top concern for their children right now, according to results of a survey from the Center for Children’s Health, which is led by Cook Children’s. Researchers say it’s clear the COVID-19 pandemic has added a considerable amount...

dfw.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Caution urged before vaccinating kids under 12 against COVID-19

Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Children with mental health problems at increased risk for mental disorders as adults

Children with mental health problems were at increased risk of developing a mental disorder as an adult, a new systematic review has found. The research led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and published in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, found prevention and early intervention should be targeted at primary school age children and those who are experiencing symptoms rather than waiting for a diagnosis.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Mental Health Care#Child Health#Depression#North Texas#Cook Children
malheurenterprise.com

CHILDREN IN CRISIS: Mental health, addiction care falling short for distressed children

The Weirich family in Maryland in 2015 before they moved to Oregon. From left: Grace, Maggie, Angela, Eli, Maya and Kati. (Angela Weirich) EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a four-part series on the problems facing children’s mental health care providers in Oregon. Deputy Editor Lynne Terry interviewed more than a dozen providers, parents and state officials and reviewed state records. For anyone needing immediate help, call the Lines for Life for youth at 877-968-8491 or seek help in a nearby emergency room.
KIDS
malheurenterprise.com

CHILDREN IN CRISIS: ‘Bottlenecked’ mental health system leaves kids untreated

Rainy Williams and her 8-year-old son pose for a photo outside of their home in Salem on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a four-part series on the problems facing children’s mental health care providers in Oregon. Deputy Editor Lynne Terry interviewed more than a dozen providers, parents and state officials and reviewed state records. For anyone needing immediate help, call the Lines for Life for youth at 877-968-8491 or seek help in a nearby emergency room.
SALEM, OR
WISH-TV

Pandemic sparks doctors to coin new mental health disorder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Americans are suffering from mental health disorders of all types as we head into year two of the pandemic– anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. The continued suffering has led doctors to coin a new term for the declining mental health across the nation, specifically as it...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Slate

My Parents Are Convinced That My Recent Mental Health Crisis Was Their Fault

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. When I was a child of about 11, my mother took me to the doctor’s office for a physical. I insisted that I receive the physical alone since I was embarrassed for my mother to be in the room as I was getting older. That day my normal physician, a nice older lady of around 60, was apparently out so a substitute physician, a much younger woman, performed the physical instead. During our time alone, she molested me. At the time, I said nothing to my mother or father partly because I didn’t really understand what had happened to me. This experience greatly affected how I felt around girls my age and older. I became incredibly uncomfortable being alone with almost any girl or woman who wasn’t family, even some female friends that I had known for many years, were difficult to be around. It also made dating almost impossible as I got older. Time went on and I mostly adapted to avoiding uncomfortable situations in school and later my professional life.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Boston 25 News WFXT

Health agencies call for national state of emergency in children’s mental health

WASHINGTON — Three national health organizations say children are facing a mental health crisis and they’re calling on lawmakers at every level to take action. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) are all declaring a state of emergency in children’s mental health.
KIDS
healththoroughfare.com

Children That Sleep Enough Are Happier, Survey Says

Every parent wants to see their children happy, healthy, and thriving. We want to make sure that we give them the best tools to succeed in life and create meaningful memories. To make a child happy, parents need to fulfill their children’s basic needs first, such as shelter, food, medical care, safety, and enough sleep, among others. A massive survey conducted in Australia in 2017 provided enough evidence to conclude that sleep is one of the most significant factors that influence children’s happiness.
KIDS
KRDO News Channel 13

Health officials give advice for parents with hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccine

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- This week, vaccines are becoming available for kids ages 5-11 in Southern Colorado, but according to a vaccine monitoring survey by the Kaiser Foundation, many parents would rather wait than get their kids vaccinated right away. "It’s completely understandable. Being a parent myself and having two children that are of age now The post Health officials give advice for parents with hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
11Alive

Parenting during the pandemic: Protect your mental health

ATLANTA — As COVID-19 continues, the toll on parents, especially those juggling it all alone, can be overwhelming. "It was really rough for a while," Ashlee Johnson, who lost her job during the pandemic told 11Alive. "We stayed in hotels while I was working the temp job. I ran out of money and had to go back home to my family."
ATLANTA, GA
ntdaily.com

Learning to say no can improve your mental health

For as long as I can remember, I have always taken free handouts from people. It doesn’t matter if I were even remotely interested in what they were giving me. If I didn’t take the flyer or sign up for the service they were offering, I felt I was letting them down.
MENTAL HEALTH
KSAT 12

Nonprofit organization offers event to support those helping children and their mental health

SAN ANTONIO – Since schools returned to all students in the classroom in August, the Clarity Child Guidance Center said it is seeing more children in need of mental health care. The nonprofit provides care for children ages 3 to 17 who need help with mental health conditions ranging from ADHD to schizophrenia to suicide. In an effort to help those providing services to children, The Center is hosting a summit in November.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Record

Guest view: The quiet crisis of children's mental health during pandemic

The Oxford Dictionary defines a crisis as “a time of intense difficulty, trouble, or danger.” The unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic certainly qualifies as a crisis. In concert with its emerging variants, the scourge threatens everything we hold dear. Thus far it has killed more than 4.8 million people. Recently, 6.1 million...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Teen Mental Health Suffering During Pandemic

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing hospital resources to another extreme. As ICU beds fill, the beds inside the inpatient unit of the adolescent psychiatric unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness center is also at capacity. (credit: CBS) “Adolescent patients and families are struggling now more than they have in the past,” said Dr. Zach Robinson, a Psychiatrist at Medical Center of Aurora. Emergency room visits are up, and if a child is admitted to the hospital their stay on average five to nine days to get treatment. “We’re seeing increased rates of suicide attempts, especially in adolescent girls,...
COLORADO STATE
BBC

Concern over Black Country mental health service users' safety

A watchdog said it "had significant concerns" about the care and safety of people using a mental health service. Black Country Healthcare Trust's acute wards for working age adults and psychiatric intensive care unit still require improvement, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said. Staff had updated risk assessments for all...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy