Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney stresses self-defense

Richie McGinniss, a video director for The Daily Caller, took the stand at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial and described watching as Joseph Rosenbaum chased down Rittenhouse in one of the most crucial and disputed moments of the night.
The murder trials for Kyle Rittenhouse and the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery might not be happening if the white males involved didn't decide to take the law into their own hands in illegal attempts to dole out vigilante justice.
The defense attorneys for the white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are still bound and determined to put the victim on trial for his own death, despite the fact that the judge keeps telling them it ain’t happening. They’ve asked that Arbeyy’s mental health records be admitted into evidence. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said no. They’ve requested that a jury hears about Arbery’s past run-ins with the law. The judge said no. Now, attorneys for Greg and Travis McMichael are scraping the bottom of the “See, the Black guy’s a thug” barrel and are arguing the jury should know that Arbery was on probation on the day of his killing.
AdvertisementsOn November 4 2021, a Reddit user shared a purported headline, “Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial opens with his lawyer saying the N-word twice in court,” to r/MarchAgainstNazis:. Need I say more? from MarchAgainstNazis. Kyle Rittenhouse stood trial in Kenosha County, Wisconsin in November 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people...
The FBI is putting together Brian Laundrie's "digital footprint," hoping he left anything behind that will help them close the Gabby Petito murder case. According to The Sun, agents are searching tirelessly through the deceased 23-year-old fugitive's text messages and emails in an attempt to map out the days before and after his fiancée Gabby's homicide.
Prosecutor Thomas Binger tells jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial that they will not be tasked with "solving a mystery," but rather with evaluating legal standards of self-defense. "Was it reasonable for the defendant to believe that the force was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself?"
Within hours of the shootings in Kenosha last year, supporters were clamoring that Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self defense, and his lawyers said it was so obviously lawful self defense that charging him was nothing but a political move. But is it that clear cut? The prosecution thinks it's so...
