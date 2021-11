Ready yourself, because November has arrived, and with it, comes a whole lot of surprises. These surprises will arrive fast, because on Nov. 4, the new moon in transformative Scorpio will take place at 12 degrees, encouraging you to let go of the junk in your life and embrace a clean slate. However, this new moon will also oppose Uranus — planet of sudden changes — which makes this new moon a chaotic one. While it can inspire you to commit to your independence and focus on innovation, it can also leave you feeling like there’s too much uncertainty in your midst. And that’s just the beginning of your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

