The Homemade Goods From This General Store In Vermont Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

By Marla Stein
 4 days ago

Buxton’s Store is a charming family-run business in Orwell, Vermont. In addition to selling odds and ends that you’d typically find in a country store, Buxton’s is known for homemade goods such as freshly made sandwiches, pizzas, and other comfort food classics. You’ll also find unique homemade products from vendors in the community that make great gifts and souvenirs too.

Since Buxton’s is in Orwell, it’ll take a little over an hour to reach this general store from Burlington, Vermont. However, the homemade food and local merchandise will make the trip worth your while! Read on to learn more about what you’ll find when you visit Buxton’s in Orwell.

Since Buxton's is open every day of the week, you'll have plenty of options as to when you'll take a road trip to this unique store in Orwell, Vermont.

You'll taste the love in every bite of the homemade macaroni and cheese.

Be prepared to come hungry so you can savor every delicious bite of homemade pizza too.

Along with the fresh dishes you can order at Buxton's Store, keep your eye out for novelties like this homemade Bloody Mary mix.

You'll be able to stock up on local favorites from Cabot and other products from community businesses in Vermont.

When you shop at Buxton's store, you'll also be supporting a small business that supports other small businesses in the Green Mountain state.

Once you've finished your shopping spree, grab a creemee to take with you when you hit the road.

To learn more about what you’ll find when you stop at Buxton’s, visit their website. If you’d like to check out more general stores that sell homemade goods in the Green Mountain state, take a look at this piece: These 15 Charming General Stores In Vermont Are Filled With Nostalgia.

