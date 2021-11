*The player we’ve all seen referred to as “John Doe” until yesterday, Kyle Beach, spoke publicly for the first time on TSN to Rick Westhead, the reporter who brought this story to light. The interview is hard to watch. It hurt my soul to watch the pain on this man’s face. But you should watch it. We need to know these things. We need to hold this league to account. [TSN]

