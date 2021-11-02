No. 2 Westfield over Linden - North 2, Group 4 1st round - Girls soccer

Andrew Tremante scored once and dished out an assist for Delbarton, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-2 win against Montville in Morristown. Kevin Cull and Shea Coughlin had the other two goals for Delbarton (16-2-1) while Joshwin Jennings and Aidan Grant produced one assist each. Parker Smith recorded the victory in net with one save.

MONTVILLE, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO