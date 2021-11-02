CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

No. 2 Westfield over Linden - North 2, Group 4 1st round - Girls soccer

By Mak Ojutiku
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alyssa Martinez posted two goals and one assist to lead second-seeded and No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20 Westfield to an 8-0 win over 15th-seeded Linden, in the first...

www.nj.com

