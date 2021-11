The Utah Jazz look to rebound after suffering their first loss of the season to the Chicago Bulls, less than 24 hours ago. They will have to bounce back against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks who are trying to forget a tough loss at home last night to the San Antonio Spurs. The game against the Bucks tonight, although still early in the season, will be a good litmus test for this Jazz team who are hoping to finally reach the top of the championship mountain just like the Bucks did last year. The Jazz will have the benefit of Mike Conley in the lineup again tonight, which should bolster their depth and give them a good chance to pick up the win.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO