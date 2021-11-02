CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Damian Lillard Respectfully Rejects Sixers Fans' Attempt to Lure Him In

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Fu2O_0ckf0LPc00

Throughout the 2021-2022 NBA offseason, many reports have indicated the Philadelphia 76ers were only willing to trade Ben Simmons away for another prominent All-Star. As many assumed Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard might finally request a trade, he became the Sixers' rumored number one target.

But Lillard never requested a trade. Therefore, the Sixers and the Blazers haven't had any actual Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard swap discussions to date. However, that didn't stop Sixers fans from attempting to recruit the seasoned All-Star.

With the Trail Blazers in Philly for a Monday night matchup against the 76ers, fans in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center cheered loud for Lillard during pregame introductions after four of his teammates were booed.

Then throughout the matchup, Sixers fans broke out with "We want Lillard" chants several times during the night as the 76ers defeated the Blazers while shorthanded. Sixers fans made it clear what their intentions were on Monday night.

Did it work?

While Lillard appreciated the "brotherly love," his full response to the cheers and the chants after the game made it clear once again that he's not seeking a trade at this time -- regardless of Portland's current struggles.

"Honestly, it doesn't shift my focus either way," Lillard said. "During the starting lineups, they were booing everybody then they were cheering me. I laughed at that. That was funny. That comes with professional sports, you know? It's fun and it's a public thing. I'm not uptight about it and I recognize what it is. I know what it is and I know what it's about but I'm a Trail Blazer. I appreciate the love and I appreciate the respect that they showed me but I'm ten toes in Rip City. I've said that time and time again.”

Could Lillard change his mind about wanting a trade later on down the line? Of course. It's a long season and the Blazers have only played seven games. While the chances of Lillard asking out this season are slim -- Sixers fans put up a solid effort getting the attention of the star point guard on Monday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Damian Lillard Has Blunt Message For NBA Fans

On Thursday night, Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard had a blunt message for NBA fans. It’s been a rough start to the season for Lilllard, who is averaging a career low in points per game. He is also averaging the second worst rebounding season of his career so far.
NBA
Yardbarker

Check Out The Photo Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Posted To Instagram

The Indiana Pacers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night 110-106, and fell to 3-7 on the new season. As for the Blazers, they snapped a three-game losing streak and advance to 4-5. Damian Lillard has struggled to shoot the ball this season, and his struggles continued on...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Reveals What LeBron James Told Him At The Secret Meeting At His Rooftop

Following Portland's brutal first-round defeat in the 2021 postseason, Damian Lillard's loyalty was put to the ultimate test. For the first time in his career, he was seriously questioning his team's commitment to winning and, subsequently, his commitment to the team. For years, the Blazers have fallen short of their...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Damian Lillard
AllClippers

Chauncey Billups Calls Damian Lillard a 'Ticking Time Bomb'

Damian Lillard has struggled mightily in this short season. In four games, he's averaged: 17.8 PPG on 33/17/94 shooting. The numbers are unreal to even look at, considering his career average is 24.6 PPG on 44/37/89 shooting. Because of that, his coach Chauncey Billups believes he's a "ticking time bomb."
NBA
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Paul George reveals why Damian Lillard, stars are struggling shooting

When the NBA announced it would be ending its partnership with Spalding last year, it took many by surprise. The league’s basketball partner since 1983, Spalding made custom-made basketballs for the NBA for nearly 40 years. Starting this season, the Wilson ball became the NBA’s official ball. Early returns may not be so great, and LA Clippers star Paul George knows why Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and others around the league have struggled shooting.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers Fans Attempt#All Star#Portland Trail Blazers#The Trail Blazers#The Wells Fargo Center
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Land Damian Lillard In A Blockbuster Trade

Damian Lillard has been loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers throughout his career, but it might finally be time for him to start a new chapter in his career. He has given his best each season, yet the Blazers have failed to accomplish anything great in the postseason. Despite Lillard's...
NBA
FanSided

Damian Lillard is pining for the days of MySpace

Portland Trail Blazer point guard Damian Lillard makes a throwback Millennial reference by suggesting an Instagram tweak inspired by MySpace. Generation Z kids remember the days before TikTok and Instagram, but before there was Twitter or even Facebook, there was the predecessor for all major social media: MySpace. At least,...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Damian Lillard fires back at tweet about his slow start to season

It has certainly not been feeling like Dame Time so far this season, but Damian Lillard himself is not having any slander. The Portland Trail Blazers star fired back on Thursday at a viral tweet about his struggles through the team’s first four games. The post pointed out that Lillard was averaging just 17.7 points on 33 percent shooting from the field and 17 percent from deep.
NBA
RealGM

Damian Lillard In Response To Philly Fans: I'm 10 Toes In Rip City

Damian Lillard was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from fans of the Philadelphia 76ers during their game on Monday. Lillard has been a long rumored trade target of the 76ers as they shop Ben Simmons. "Honestly, it doesn't shift my focus either way," Lillard said. "During starting lineups, they were booing...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
basketballnews.com

Could saying no to LeBron be Damian Lillard's biggest career mistake?

The following article first appeared on BasketballNetwork.net:. Sometimes, a player’s loyalty to his team can also become his weakness. Damian Lillard chose to stay in Portland, and in the process, might've rejected a chance to compete for the NBA title this year. He had an opportunity to join the Los Angeles Lakers but said no to LeBron James. Time will only tell if he'll regret that decision later on.
NBA
FanSided

LA Clippers: How to continue shutting down Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has been abysmal against the LA Clippers in his last six games against them. The Clips match up really well against the star point guard, and they continue to build on what works. Lillard is also not off to a very good start overall this year. Playing the...
NBA
Redlands Daily Facts

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, Clippers’ Reggie Jackson waiting to get hot

There’s a shot that Damian Lillard or Reggie Jackson – or both – could settle up Friday night, when the Clippers travel to Portland for a rematch of Monday’s meeting, which went L.A.’s way in a big way, 116-86. Lillard, the man with daggers to spare, struggled Monday with 12...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damian Lillard 'all in' with Blazers

Lillard also became empowered under first-year coach Chauncey Billups, a former NBA player and LA Clippers assistant coach that replaced Terry Stotts after his nine seasons at the helm. “It was never out of hate or that we don’t like each other,” Lillard told NBA.com. “It was just, ‘This is how much I want to win it.’ So, once it was time to come back and I had a conversation with Chauncey and had a conversation with Neil, I’m not going to come back halfhearted. I’m going to come back and be all in.”
NBA
sacramentosun.com

CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard help Blazers rout Grizzlies

CJ McCollum recorded 25 points and six rebounds and Damian Lillard added 20 points and 10 assists to help the Portland Trail Blazers post a 116-96 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals and Anfernee Simons scored 17...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Damian Lillard Reflects on Slump-Busting Performance vs Clippers

Damian Lillard played a key role in the Portland Trail Blazers’ victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday evening, shooting 5-7 from deep, scoring 25 points, and keying a fourth-quarter rally that led the Blazers past their opponent despite 42 points from Clippers forward Paul George. The effort followed...
NBA
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum is playing like the second All-Star Damian Lillard needs

C.J. McCollum began last season playing the best basketball of his life for the Portland Trail Blazers. Long pigeonholed into the very good but not-good-enough category of a team’s second-best player, he broke from that mold over the first 13 games of 2020-21, providing Portland a much-needed sense of upward mobility in the Western Conference. With McCollum clearly leveling up, maybe Damian Lillard and company really were good enough to have a puncher’s chance at a championship.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy