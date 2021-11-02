Damian Lillard Respectfully Rejects Sixers Fans' Attempt to Lure Him In

Throughout the 2021-2022 NBA offseason, many reports have indicated the Philadelphia 76ers were only willing to trade Ben Simmons away for another prominent All-Star. As many assumed Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard might finally request a trade, he became the Sixers' rumored number one target.

But Lillard never requested a trade. Therefore, the Sixers and the Blazers haven't had any actual Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard swap discussions to date. However, that didn't stop Sixers fans from attempting to recruit the seasoned All-Star.

With the Trail Blazers in Philly for a Monday night matchup against the 76ers, fans in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center cheered loud for Lillard during pregame introductions after four of his teammates were booed.

Then throughout the matchup, Sixers fans broke out with "We want Lillard" chants several times during the night as the 76ers defeated the Blazers while shorthanded. Sixers fans made it clear what their intentions were on Monday night.

Did it work?

While Lillard appreciated the "brotherly love," his full response to the cheers and the chants after the game made it clear once again that he's not seeking a trade at this time -- regardless of Portland's current struggles.

"Honestly, it doesn't shift my focus either way," Lillard said. "During the starting lineups, they were booing everybody then they were cheering me. I laughed at that. That was funny. That comes with professional sports, you know? It's fun and it's a public thing. I'm not uptight about it and I recognize what it is. I know what it is and I know what it's about but I'm a Trail Blazer. I appreciate the love and I appreciate the respect that they showed me but I'm ten toes in Rip City. I've said that time and time again.”

Could Lillard change his mind about wanting a trade later on down the line? Of course. It's a long season and the Blazers have only played seven games. While the chances of Lillard asking out this season are slim -- Sixers fans put up a solid effort getting the attention of the star point guard on Monday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.