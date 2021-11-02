Watch Peyton Manning Devour A Chicken Live On-Air While Broadcasting 'Monday Night Football'

The Manning brothers were back for another Monday night and every 50-year-old who wears khakis and sweater vests celebrated by inviting one of their slightly rowdy friends — who is also an actuary and scratch golfer — over to watch Patrick Mahomes and the once-mighty Kansas City Chiefs struggle to score more points than Daniel Jones' New York Giants. Early in the third quarter, casual conversation turned toward the act of cutting something up, which provided the perfect window for ESPN2 to air exclusive and unedited footage of Peyton Manning chowing down on some food with great intensity.
