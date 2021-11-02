Watch Peyton Manning Devour A Chicken Live On-Air While Broadcasting 'Monday Night Football'

Week eight of the 2021 calendar winds up with this week’s Monday Night Football showdown. While we Miami Dolphins fans continue to lick our wounds there is at least a bit of a distraction this evening when the AFC faces off against the NFC on MNF. The NFC East’s third-place New York Giants will travel to Missouri this evening to take on the AFC West’s 4th place Kansas City Chiefs. While it's sad that a team could hold onto third place as the Giant’s do with only two wins after seven games I suspect that’s got something to do with why despite their records not being all that different than the Chiefs, with only three wins, come into this game a touchdown and a half favorites.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO