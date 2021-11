When we are tasked with organizing our fridge, the process often ends up feeling like a game of Tetris gone horribly awry. No one wants to do it but it has to be done, which sums up the vast majority of household chores. Finding the right spot for everything is never as easy as it seems. It’s especially tough when you have to start figuring out a way to work around the water filter.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO