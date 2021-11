Minnesota United update: The third meeting of the season between the Loons and Whitecaps is important for both teams. The Loons, who are in sixth place —just one point out of fourth place — in the Western Conference are unbeaten (1-0-1) against the Whitecaps this season. The Loons won 1-0 at Allianz Field on May 12 and the teams played to a 2-2 draw on July 31 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. The Loons, who have lost just once in five matches (2-1-2) this month, are coming off a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC at home on Saturday. The Loons, who are 3-6-6 on the road, will be without Chase Gasper, who was suspended for the game because of yellow card accumulation.

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO