Switched AÎ²43 generation in familial Alzheimer's disease with presenilin 1 mutation

Glycoprotein prostaglandin D2 synthase (PTGDS) is a member of the lipocalin superfamily and plays dual roles in prostaglandins metabolism and lipid transport. PTGDS has been involved in various cellular processes including the tumorigenesis of solid tumors, yet its role in carcinogenesis is contradictory and the significance of PTGDS in hematological malignancies is ill-defined. Here, we aimed to explore the expression and function of PTGDS in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), especially the potential role of PTGDS inhibitor, AT56, in lymphoma therapy. Remarkable high expression of PTGDS was found in DLBCL, which was significantly correlated with poor prognosis. PTGDS overexpression and rhPTGDS were found to promote cell proliferation. Besides, in vitro and in vivo studies indicated that PTGDS knockdown and AT56 treatment exerted an anti-tumor effect by regulating cell viability, proliferation, apoptosis, cell cycle, and invasion, and enhanced the drug sensitivity to adriamycin and bendamustine through promoting DNA damage. Moreover, the co-immunoprecipitation-based mass spectrum identified the interaction between PTGDS and MYH9, which was found to promote DLBCL progression. PTGDS inhibition led to reduced expression of MYH9, and then declined activation of the Wnt-Î²-catenin-STAT3 pathway through influencing the ubiquitination and degradation of GSK3-Î² in DLBCL. The rescue experiment demonstrated that PTGDS exerted an oncogenic role through regulating MYH9 and then the Wnt-Î²-catenin-STAT3 pathway. Based on point mutation of glycosylation sites, we confirmed the N-glycosylation of PTGDS in Asn51 and Asn78 and found that abnormal glycosylation of PTGDS resulted in its nuclear translocation, prolonged half-life, and enhanced cell proliferation. Collectively, our findings identified for the first time that glycoprotein PTGDS promoted tumorigenesis of DLBCL through MYH9-mediated regulation of Wnt-Î²-catenin-STAT3 signaling, and highlighted the potential role of AT56 as a novel therapeutic strategy for DLBCL treatment.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO