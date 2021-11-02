CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switched AÎ²43 generation in familial Alzheimer's disease with presenilin 1 mutation

By Nobuto Kakuda
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresenilin (PS) with a genetic mutation generates abundant Î²-amyloid protein (AÎ²) 43. Senile plaques are formed by AÎ²43 in the cerebral parenchyma together with AÎ²42 at middle ages. These brains cause the early onset of Alzheimer's disease (AD), which is known as familial Alzheimer's disease (FAD). Based on the stepwise processing...

www.nature.com

Futurity

Does major surgery amp up Alzheimer’s disease risk?

A small study puts a fine point on the concern that major surgery, which is highly invasive, may accelerate cognitive decline in some patients. Nobody would argue that undergoing a major surgical procedure is a walk in the park, but the worry over post-surgery cognition has, up until now, been based largely on anecdotal evidence.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Alzheimer’s disease may cause vicious circle between brain network and immune cell dysfunctions

SAN FRANCISCO—October 26, 2021—Studying the complex causes of Alzheimer’s disease, and how to treat and prevent this condition, is like solving a many-piece puzzle, with scientists each tackling a small section, unsure of how it might fit into the larger picture. Now, researchers at Gladstone Institutes have determined how a handful of previously unconnected puzzle sections fit together.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NIH Director's Blog

A new strategy for Alzheimer’s disease treatment targets cell-wide protein malfunction

A new strategy that targets cell-wide protein malfunction shows promise for Alzheimer’s disease and brain cancers, according to a study published in Nature Communications on Aug. 3. The strategy has been used to create novel biomarkers and therapeutics, with a Phase 2 clinical trial for use in Alzheimer’s disease already underway.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Detectable Before Significant Symptoms Are Obvious

Healthy people with a higher genetic risk of Alzheimer’s disease may show differences in brain structure and in cognitive test scores relating to reasoning and attention, according to a new study. The University of Glasgow research – published today in Neuropsychopharmacology – suggests that, although the association between these differences...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Aging-US: Cerebrovascular abnormalities in Alzheimer’s disease: adrenergic approach

Aging-US published "Involvement of cerebrovascular abnormalities in the pathogenesis and progression of Alzheimer’s disease: an adrenergic approach" which reported that alzheimer’s disease, as the most common neurodegenerative disease in elder population, is pathologically characterized by β-amyloid plaques, neurofibrillary tangles composed of highly-phosphorylated tau protein and consequently progressive neurodegeneration. Increasing lines...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
insidescience.org

Would Disrupting the Way Tau Proteins Copy Themselves Slow Alzheimer's Disease?

(Inside Science) -- The story of Alzheimer's disease at the cellular level is still in many ways a mystery. Among them is how the disease progresses within the brain, an oft-debated mystery that may finally have an answer thanks to a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge and Harvard Medical School.
SCIENCE
USC News

Medications, milestones and disease management: Q&A with Alzheimer’s researcher Lon Schneider

Alzheimer’s disease and the urgent need for more effective treatments have been making headlines this year, with the FDA approving limited use of a new drug for the first time in nearly two decades. We recently sat down with Lon Schneider, MD, Della Martin chair in psychiatry and neuroscience at the Keck School of Medicine of USC and the director of the California Alzheimer’s Disease Center at USC, to discuss the role of medication in Alzheimer’s treatment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bcm.edu

Restoring normal sleep reduces amyloid-beta accumulation in mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease

Multiple studies in humans and mouse models indicate that sleep disruptions raise the risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) by increasing the accumulation of disease-relevant proteins such as amyloid-beta (A-beta) in the brain. In the current study, a team led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine discovered that, in an animal model of Alzheimer’s disease, restoring normal sleep by returning to normal the activity of the thalamic reticular nucleus (TRN), a brain region involved in maintaining stable sleep, reduced the accumulation of A-beta plaques in the brain.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

The Role of Gene Associated With Alzheimer’s Disease in Brain’s Immune Cells

Summary: Deleting ABI3, a gene associated with Alzheimer’s disease, significantly increased amyloid-beta accumulation in the brain and decreased the amount of microglia around amyloid-plaques, researchers report. Source: Indiana University. When immune cells move throughout the brain, they act as the first line of defense against viruses, toxic materials and damaged...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceBlog.com

Microglia: An emerging target in Alzheimer’s disease research

Advanced techniques in cellular analysis are contributing to a better understanding of how brain immune cells, also known as microglia, contribute to healthy function and dysregulation in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2021, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world’s largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Multiple sclerosis drug improves memory in mice modeling Alzheimer's disease

Losing memory is a hallmark of Alzheimer's, a symptom of the disease that depletes a patient's quality of life. Improving memory and slowing cognitive changes caused by the disease is an ongoing challenge for researchers seeking to develop novel therapies. In a newly published paper in Frontiers in Neuroscience, researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester found that glatiramer acetate, a prescription drug currently used to treat patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), improved memory in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

S100B dysregulation during brain development affects synaptic SHANK protein networks via alteration of zinc homeostasis

Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) are caused by a combination of genetic predisposition and nongenetic factors. Among the nongenetic factors, maternal immune system activation and zinc deficiency have been proposed. Intriguingly, as a genetic factor, copy-number variations in S100B, a pro-inflammatory damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP), have been associated with ASD, and increased serum S100B has been found in ASD. Interestingly, it has been shown that increased S100B levels affect zinc homeostasis in vitro. Thus, here, we investigated the influence of increased S100B levels in vitro and in vivo during pregnancy in mice regarding zinc availability, the zinc-sensitive SHANK protein networks associated with ASD, and behavioral outcomes. We observed that S100B affects the synaptic SHANK2 and SHANK3 levels in a zinc-dependent manner, especially early in neuronal development. Animals exposed to high S100B levels in utero similarly show reduced levels of free zinc and SHANK2 in the brain. On the behavioral level, these mice display hyperactivity, increased stereotypic and abnormal social behaviors, and cognitive impairment. Pro-inflammatory factors and zinc-signaling alterations converge on the synaptic level revealing a common pathomechanism that may mechanistically explain a large share of ASD cases.
HEALTH
