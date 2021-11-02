Biden says China made a 'big mistake' by skipping COP26 climate summit

This week, world leaders got an apology they have ostensibly been awaiting for years. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize,” Joe Biden said at the COP26 summit in Scotland, referring to the damage wrought by Donald Trump on climate action, including his withdrawal from the Paris climate accords. The Biden administration promptly reversed his predecessor’s decision, but it still “put us sort of behind the eight ball,” Biden acknowledged. Americans who “four or five years ago weren’t at all sure about climate change, whether it was real, have, as they say in southern parts of my state, ‘seen the lord’” and “the incredible changes that are taking place,” Biden assured the group. “When I talk to the American people about climate change, I tell them it’s about jobs.”

