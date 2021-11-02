CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden says China made a 'big mistake' by skipping COP26 climate summit

By Catherine Garcia
 4 days ago
President Biden called out Chinese President Xi Jinping for not attending the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, saying it was a "big mistake." Dozens of leaders from around the world participated in the event, and several major announcements have been made, including more than 100...

Silver Chief
3d ago

China and Russia currently knows Biden is very weak and afraid of them and that soon Hyena Harris is awaiting in the shadows to replace him.

Waring
3d ago

China and Russia should be commended for being way ahead of the curve on reducing carbon emissions. By not going to the summit, their carbon footprint was zero

dude from mars
4d ago

Ummm I'm pretty sure Biden fell asleep, but yet he still has something to say 😂😂😂.

POLITICO

Biden’s next foreign policy crisis

IF IT ISN’T HERE ALREADY — President Joe Biden is clearly not a fan of using U.S. military force unless absolutely necessary. (See: Afghanistan.) His administration’s preference is a “diplomacy first” approach to foreign policy. This might seem like a no-brainer. Of course you’d want to try talking before shooting....
U.S. POLITICS
Xi Jinping
AFP

China ruling party plenary to further cement Xi's grip on power

Chinese President Xi Jinping, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, heads a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures next week that will set the tone for his bid for long-term rule. From Monday to Thursday, some 400 members of the Communist Party's all-powerful Central Committee gather in Beijing behind closed doors. The only such meeting this year paves the way to its 20th party congress next autumn -- at which Xi is widely expected to be handed a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. At next week's plenary, top figures will debate a key resolution celebrating the party's main achievements in its 100 years of existence, according to state news agency Xinhua.
CHINA
WOWK

Biden’s bet that economy would boost Democrats falls flat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy was supposed to help President Joe Biden and Democrats, but as of late it’s been hurting them with voters. Biden on Friday praised the U.S. economy for performing better than the rest of the world, saying it’s largely because of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and plans for additional spending of roughly $2.75 trillion on infrastructure, families, schools, health care and climate change.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas#Chinese
Washington Post

No one wants a war over Taiwan. But that won’t last forever.

In dealing with Taiwan, ambiguity has always been the diplomat’s friend. It has allowed Washington and Beijing to say they both favor “one China” in principle — and for Taipei to pursue its own democratic path and self-defense strategy without a formal declaration of independence. Opinions to start the day,...
FOREIGN POLICY
protocol.com

Why US Big Tech is quitting China

Good morning. In this week's Protocol | China: The great China exodus is on, driver's licenses go full QR, and Elon Musk selects his favorite ancient poem. Yahoo announced Tuesday that it was leaving China, becoming the third U.S. tech company within weeks to have announced pullout plans from the People's Republic.
TECHNOLOGY
POLITICO

4 Dems urge Biden to strike nuclear deals with China

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — Ahead of President JOE BIDEN’s virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart, XI JINPING, four top Congressional Democratic leaders on nuclear issues want potential nuclear agreements with China to feature as key points of discussion — before it’s too late. In recent days, the U.S. government...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Infrastructure, social spending and climate change: Biden's twin grand plans

Roads, bridges, high-speed internet, education, energy transition and climate protection: Joe Biden's two major investment plans submitted to the House of Representatives on Friday promise to transform the United States. Here are the main planks of the infrastructure plan -- which has already been passed by the Senate -- and of the "Build Back Better" plan, which has yet to be passed by the upper chamber:
ARVADA, CO
Vanity Fair

Biden to World Leaders: I’m So Sorry We Elected a Climate-Change Denier

This week, world leaders got an apology they have ostensibly been awaiting for years. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize,” Joe Biden said at the COP26 summit in Scotland, referring to the damage wrought by Donald Trump on climate action, including his withdrawal from the Paris climate accords. The Biden administration promptly reversed his predecessor’s decision, but it still “put us sort of behind the eight ball,” Biden acknowledged. Americans who “four or five years ago weren’t at all sure about climate change, whether it was real, have, as they say in southern parts of my state, ‘seen the lord’” and “the incredible changes that are taking place,” Biden assured the group. “When I talk to the American people about climate change, I tell them it’s about jobs.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Biden says there is ‘no need’ for ‘physical conflict’ with China despite rising tensions

President Joe Biden said there will be no need for the US to engage in a “physical conflict” with China and he does not worry about one starting despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday prior to departing the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Biden was asked if the potential for armed conflict between the two world powers had grown because of recent Chinese weapons tests, including one of a hypersonic missile last month.Mr Biden replied: “Am I worried about an armed conflict or some that accidentally occurring with China? No,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
