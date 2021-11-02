CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarification: Facebook Fallout-Reining in Big Tech story

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Oct. 31, 2021, The Associated Press identified Paul Barrett...

spectrumlocalnews.com

leedaily.com

Big Tech’s Controversies: Facebook’s Involvement (Latest Update)…

Large tech companies are under public, government, and media scrutiny for various reasons. Censorship is one of the hottest topics among the controversy. Big Tech’s controversies have now made it to the headlines once again. Big Tech’s Controversies and What Facebook Did. Since the media and government are always criticizing...
INTERNET
NWI.com

Amid fallout from charges that Facebook emphasizes profits over user safety, the company reported a 17% profit increase

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Amid fallout from charges that Facebook emphasizes profits over user safety, the company reported a 17% profit increase. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. California. United States. North America. Watch...
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

Inside the big Facebook leak

Frances Haugen became one of the greatest sources of the century, turning over the tens of thousands of pages of internal Facebook documents she had collected. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
INTERNET
CNN

The big takeaways from the Facebook Papers

(CNN Business) — Facebook is no stranger to the limelight. While the company has repeatedly come under fire over the past few years for its role in disseminating misinformation, especially related to the 2016 election, the last two months have been especially turbulent as a whistleblower and top officials have been called to testify in front of Congress following the release of leaked internal research and documents.
INTERNET
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Axios

Tech's message to the Hill: We're not Facebook

TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat will appear before Congress Tuesday with a key priority: distinguishing their practices from Facebook's. Why it matters: Facebook is under attack, and its tech peers don't want to get caught in the crossfire as lawmakers mull legislation to rein in the company. Driving the news: At...
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Tech giants try distancing themselves from Facebook

TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube are the latest technology giants to have been quizzed by US senators over concerns about their youngest users' safety. During nearly four hours of questioning, on Monday, they tried to differentiate themselves from Facebook, which has faced increasing scrutiny from politicians in recent months. But they...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reason.com

The Facebook Papers Are a Big Fat Nothingburger

More than a dozen mainstream media organizations published reports today on the so-called Facebook Papers, a trove of internal company documents obtained and released by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen. The headlines promised dramatic revelations and damning indictments. "Insiders say Facebook's CEO chose growth over safety," reports The Washington Post....
INTERNET
Axios

Facebook is too big to change

As Facebook faces a sustained wave of critical coverage pushing the company to reform itself, it also confronts a law of corporate physics: Transforming a gargantuan company is nearly impossible. The big picture: Facebook's critics — and some of its own employees, as internal documents have shown — say it...
INTERNET
Person
Paul Barrett
WWEEK

Portland Tech Executive Lands in Facebook Papers

A Portland tech executive is at the center of the latest public relations nightmare for Facebook. A whistleblower affidavit obtained by The Washington Post last week alleges that Facebook’s vice president of communications Tucker Bounds shrugged off concerns about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. “Some legislators will get...
INTERNET
CNET

Facebook goes Meta: What is the metaverse and why is big tech obsessed?

Neal Stephenson's 1992 novel Snow Crash is about a pizza delivery man by day, VR superhero by night, who lives in an online universe called The Metaverse. "So Hiro's not actually here at all. He's in a computer-generated universe that his computer is drawing onto his goggles and pumping into his earphones. In the lingo, this imaginary place is known as the Metaverse. Hiro spends a lot of time in the Metaverse," the novel says of the globe-spanning city that everyone pops into in VR. The idea rings, once again, among many other places, in Ready Player One's Oasis.
INTERNET
WDEZ 101.9 FM

After Facebook change, Big Tech’s FAANG considers toothless MAANG

(Reuters) – MAANG? MANGA? Or MAMATA?. Facebook’s rebranding to Meta Platforms has launched a search for a new name for the high-flying FAANG group that also includes Apple, Amazon.com, Netflix and Alphabet. Facebook on Thursday announced it is now called Meta Platforms https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebooks-zuckerberg-kicks-off-its-virtual-reality-event-with-metaverse-vision-2021-10-28 as the social media company shifts to...
BUSINESS
WDEF

TECH BYTE: Facebook Company Gets New Name

MENLO PARK, Calif. (WDEF) — A big change is coming to Facebook – at least for the company as a whole. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook is changing its corporate name to Meta. “It is time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything that we do,...
BUSINESS
thebossmagazine.com

Facebook to start phase out of facial recognition tech

Facebook says it will delete more than a billion facial templates. Facebook is getting rid of its facial recognition system. The move is part a company-wide movement to temper down its use of facial recognition technology. The company said it plans to delete the facial templates of more than a...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Apple And Facebook Clashing Could Be A Major Tech Story Of 2022, Says Expert

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), or Meta Platforms', foray into smartwatches, wearables and mixed reality headsets is setting up the stage for a major class with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), as per Mark Gurman, an expert on the Tim Cook-led company. What Happened: In the latest edition of his newsletter, the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2021From world leaders meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow Scotland this week to commit to taking action on global warming and the catastrophic consequences of climate change, to teenage climate activist, Greta Thunberg protesting with thousands of participants outside, along with other activist groups, to the Atlanta Braves celebrating their World Series baseball win against the Houston Astros for the first time in 26 years, to the funeral of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Washington National Cathedral, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/ Read More World Series TV viewers up 20% from 2020 but down from 2019What is the Atlanta Braves ‘tomahawk chop’ and is it racist?Fox scores ratings win as World Series viewership rebounds
PHOTOGRAPHY
Dice Insights

Does the Tech Industry Want Federal Regulations for Facebook?

A whistleblower and a trove of leaked documents have raised questions about Facebook’s business practices, including its alleged prioritization of engagement over user safety. Pundits and analysts are questioning whether the social-networking giant should be broken up or regulated in some way. According to Blind, which surveys anonymous technologists about...
INTERNET
Newsweek

The 'Adults' Vanished, Leaving Four Seasons Total Landscaping for Rudy Giuliani

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 7, with Arizona and Wisconsin definitively in Joe Biden's column, the Associated Press and then the networks and cable stations declared that the former vice president had won the 2020 presidential election. Donald Trump was playing golf.
U.S. POLITICS
The Verge

With Facebook’s change to Meta, what’s the new Big Tech acronym?

The company formerly known as Facebook just revealed its new name, Meta. And while that change brings a whole lot of questions, there’s one that many of us at The Verge have been pondering for about 30 minutes: how does the Meta name change the acronym used to refer to the biggest tech companies in one fell swoop?
INTERNET

