Oregon: 6% of ICU beds available across the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ICU and non-ICU bed availability falls to 6%, a decrease of 3% from the previous day, Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday.

Oregon reported 1,123 new confirmed/presumptive COVID cases, bringing the total to 368,694.

537 patients are hospitalized, which is three less than yesterday, while 116 patients are in ICU an increase of two.

According to OHA, the state has administered an additional 15,540 vaccine doses Monday. 974 were initial doses, 640 were second doses and 6,682 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,190 doses were administered before, but were not entered into the vaccine registry until November 1.

The seven-day running average is now 16,664 doses per day.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

29 new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, raising the state’s death total to 4,405, according to officials.

New cases were recorded in the 35 of Oregon’s 36 counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (98), Clatsop (4), Columbia (18), Coos (26), Crook (24), Curry (1), Deschutes (55), Douglas (43), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (1), Hood River (10), Jackson (44), Jefferson (9), Josephine (27), Klamath (108), Lake (6), Lane (55), Lincoln (12), Linn (40), Malheur (22), Marion (94), Morrow (6), Multnomah (106), Polk (47), Sherman (7), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (40), Union (5), Wallowa (9), Wasco (25), Washington (83) and Yamhill (72).

Correction: Oregon’s 4,341st COVID-19 related death was identified to be an out-of-state resident. As a result, the deaths have been renumbered and begin with 4,377.

Oregon’s 4,377th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on April 13 and died on April 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,378th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 18 and died on April 21 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,379th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 8 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,380th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 26 and died on May 8 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,381st COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 28 and died on May 7 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,382nd COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 5 and died on May 11 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,383rd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Lane County who died on May 12 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,384th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Feb. 11 and died on May 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,385th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Feb. 11 and died on May 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,386th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 9 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,387th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 15 and died on May 15 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,388th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Oct. 31 at PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,389th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County who died on April 3 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,390th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Oct. 31 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,391st COVID-19 related death is a 43-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 30 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,392nd COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 30 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,393rd COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 31 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,394th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 12 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,395th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,396th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital; date of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,397th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Oct. 30 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,398th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Washington County who first became symptomatic on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 6 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,399th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Oct. 30 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,400th COVID-19 related death is a 29-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Oct. 21 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,401st COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Oct. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,402nd COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 21 at St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,403rd COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 28 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,404th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 11 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,405th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Feb. 11 and died on May 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

