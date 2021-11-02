CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Man who kidnapped Birmingham businessman Elton B. Stephens Jr. sentenced to 17 years in prison

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDohe_0ckexYe600

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Blount County man who kidnapped a member of a prominent Birmingham business family last year will spend nearly 20 years in prison for it.

On Tuesday, Matthew Burke, 35, of Remlap, was sentenced to 17 years, or 204 months, in prison for kidnapping Elton B. Stephens Jr., according to Stephens’ attorney Tommy Spina. Burke had previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud back in August.

Northport council member arrested, charged with theft

On September 11, 2020, Burke and Tabatha Nicole Hodges, 23, broke into Stephen’s home in Mountain Brook and forced him to drive with them to Remlap. According to prosecutors, they forced Stephens to wire $250,000 to a bank account. They then returned him to his home.

Hodges’ case is still pending in court.

Stephens is the son of Elton Stephens Sr., founder of EBSCO Industries. According to Forbes, the Stephens family is estimated to be worth $4 billion, making them one of the wealthiest families in the country.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Remlap, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mountain Brook, AL
City
Northport, AL
County
Blount County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
Blount County, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Man in ‘stable condition’ after Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured in a shooting in south Birmingham Friday evening, according to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS). BFRS Captain Bryan Harrell says the shooting occurred in the 200 block of 17th Avenue South. The victim, a 28-year-old male, is said to be in stable condition at this […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Prison#Wiat#Northport Council#Ebsco Industries
CBS 42

3 Tuscaloosa police officers awarded Medal of Valor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Three Tuscaloosa police officers received Medals of Valor Friday afternoon for their bravery after dealing with an armed suspect back on January 25. Police Chief Brent Blankley said he is proud of his officers. “For their actions, officers Berch, Michaels and Pruitt will all receive the Medal of Valor. This is […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested, held on nearly $1.3 million bond for drug charges in Gadsden

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden man was arrested on numerous drug charges by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office following what they say was a 10-month investigation. Roderick Lewis Barnes, 42, was charged with two counts of trafficking meth, one count of trafficking ecstasy, nine counts of distributing meth, one count of distributing ecstasy, […]
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Family and friends of indicted Dothan pastor speak out

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has served the Dothan community for years now. Since starting a non-profit organization, The Ordinary People Society or T.O.P.S., Moma Tina’s Mission House soup kitchen, along with other initiatives, Glasgow’s mission has always been to help those in need. “A lot of naysayers have been fed by him,” […]
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

15 units damaged in Birmingham apartment fire, no injuries reported

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are investigating what may have caused an apartment fire in the Center Point neighborhood of Birmingham. According to the Center Point Fire Department, the fire started on the back side of a second floor apartment on the 90 block of 14th Avenue Northeast in Birmingham. 15 units are reported involved […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy