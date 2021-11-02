CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Armed felon arrested for active warrants in Pasco tow yard

By Dylan Carter
 4 days ago
Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A 30-year-old Burbank resident who is known to Tri-Cities law enforcement was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants while he was illegally in possession of a firearm in Pasco last Friday.

According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, officers made contact with Dustin Allen Bushnell around 10:00 a.m. on October 29, 2021 at a local tow yard. Detectives were privy to active warrants out for this man’s arrest and worked to bring him into police custody.

While Bushnell attempted to retrieve a pickup truck from the tow yard, Pasco Detectives moved in and arrested him for his warrants.

Authorities say that he was cooperative, but that detectives located a small semi-automatic pistol with live rounds and a bullet in the chamber along with loose rounds of ammunition.

These Detectives were aware that Bushnell was not lawfully allowed to possess one of these weapons, leading to his arrest. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for the felony charge of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in addition to his existing warrants.

The car Bushnell arrived at the scene in was impounded and stolen property was recovered from his belongings.

This isn’t the first time that Bushnell has been caught with items that don’t belong to him. A slide that was stolen from the playground at Tierra Vida Park in Pasco was recovered by a Pasco Detective looking into a string of catalytic converter thefts across Southeast Washington.

In that arrest, Pasco police officers recovered a 400-lb slide and a collection of catalytic converters that were stripped from cars.

