WACO, Texas – Baylor Football was ranked No. 12 in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 of the season.

Dave Aranda’s team was one of three Big 12 teams in the initial CFP poll. Baylor will host eighth ranked Oklahoma on November 13.

The Bears are 7-1, and will play TCU this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

