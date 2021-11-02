Kristen Stewart Reveals Engagement to Screenwriter Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart has announced her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

On Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show , the Spencer star said: “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it.”

The 31-year-old actor said previously that she’d met Meyer on the set of a movie but lost touch until they reconnected at a mutual friend’s birthday party six years later, in the summer of 2019. They’ve been spotted together — occasionally sporting rings that generated engagement rumors in July of this year — ever since.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was very cute. She did very well,” Stewart told Stern.

According to NBC News, Stewart’s hopes for the wedding include a relaxed, intimate ceremony in her and her fiancee’s hometown. “I want to stay home. I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come, and … I want it to be pretty chill. I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. Like, we’re just gonna stand, do vows.”

Meyer wrote the screenplay for Netflix teen drama Moxie , which is directed by Amy Poehler and stars Hadley Robinson. The film follows a shy 16-year-old who publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school.

Stewart’s Spencer , directed by Pablo Larrain and telling the story of Princess Diana’s decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles, releases Nov. 5 in theaters.