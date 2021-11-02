CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Whitney Port Models Sleek Boots and Comfy Sneakers in DSW’s New Holiday Campaign

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMab7_0ckewUrj00

Whitney Port has returned to fashion—though not in the way you might think.

The former “The Hills” star has joined forces with DSW to create a curated edit for the holiday season. Port also serves as a model for the partnership, posing in a range of holiday-ready footwear. The media personality’s two looks span the range of the winter outfit spectrum, but still connect with a sleek and contemporary style.

In one ensemble, Port wears a pair of tan leather trousers with an oversized multicolored sweater, creating a look that’s both sleek and cozy. She paired the ensemble with a green leather handbag, as well as dark orange sneakers by Sorel. The $140 Kinetic Impact style features perforated uppers, as well as chunky exaggerated soles and bold pink-tipped laces for a sporty touch. When paired with Port’s look, the athletic shoes continued the theme of comfort.

The former “The City” star’s second outfit took a more formal approach, starting with an embellished turtleneck dress. The black number was layered with a matching leather jacket with a ruffled hem and cinched with a coordinating belt. Port also paired the look with a crystal-studded clutch and sleek black Jessica Simpson boots. Her $100 Liesa style includes pointed toes and faux suede uppers, complete with a slouchy silhouette and 4-inch stiletto heels.

Aside from her two standout shoes, Port’s DSW edit includes sharp Steve Madden and JLO by Jennifer Lopez heeled boots, Vince Camuto mules and Reebok sneakers. The footwear all connects to themes of comfort and sleek going-out style, both ideal for the holiday season. Her curation highlights trends and fashion-forward silhouettes without sacrificing comfort or ease, a common theme in Port’s own wardrobe over the years.

In addition to Port, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski was also tapped as a star for DSW’s holiday campaign. Goreski’s chosen lineup of DSW footwear includes sharp Adidas sneakers, Ugg slippers and Birkenstock sandals in a variety of neutral tones. Port and Goreski make up two of the campaign’s “Festive 5” stars, which also include finance expert Patrice Washington, home organizer Jen Robinson and etiquette coach Myka Meier.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Models Glamorous Looks in New Stuart Weitzman Holiday Campaign

Kate Hudson has always been a fan of fashion. From her on-screen styles to her elegant award show moments, it only makes sense that the star would team up with the celeb-favorite shoe brand Stuart Weitzman.  The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress is the star of the brand’s holiday 2021 campaign, “Moment to Shine.”  In honor of their 35th anniversary, the brand is celebrating the feeling of glamour as well as their longstanding red carpet legacy. Hudson is seen sporting a range of shoe silhouettes in the campaign photos. In one shot, the “Almost Famous” star is seen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Issa Rae Makes an Elegant Arrival in Cutout Dress With Ostrich Feathers & Gold Sandals for ‘Insecure’ Premiere

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is coming to an end in its fifth season, and the HBO series kicked things off with its premiere on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. Rae wowed in a caramel-colored dress with matching ostrich feather trim along the sleeves and hem. The dress was fresh off the runway from London fashion house Rokh’s spring 2022 collection. The form-fitting dress featured a daring crisscross design on the bust. Accessories were kept minimal as the actress opted for large rhinestone drop earrings. The director wore metallic ankle-strap sandals with a cutout detail on the heels. The gold heels were a modest 3 inches for comfort. Rae’s typical red carpet style is ultra-glamorous and includes a little sparkle. The entertainer’s choice for heels are usually Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo or Schutz. Get glam and slip into a pair of gold metallic sandals for fall. Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals, $118 Buy Now: A New Day Women’s Gillie Heels, $28 Buy Now: Steve Madden Flamenco Ankle Strap Sandal, $100
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

The 10 Best Ugg Boots and Shoes to Help You Survive Winter

Although the Ugg brand has been around since 1978, Hollywood stars made its classic boots a hit in the early 2000s. Even Oprah Winfrey incorporated them into her famous “Favorite Things” list and gifted 350 pairs to her studio audience, which catapulted the California-based label to even greater success. The warm, yet breathable sheepskin boots have since waned in and out of style, but gained renewed traction in recent years thanks to the brand’s focus on buzzy designer collaborations and a shift in the market towards more wearable footwear options. And today, you’d be hard-pressed to go anywhere without seeing at...
APPAREL
In Style

Tracee Ellis Ross Made the No-Pants Look Seasonally Appropriate

Celebrities aren't just like us when it comes to getting dressed. While most of the world needs to wear a bottom and a top, famous faces often get away with a Winnie the Pooh-style outfit with just a top and no pants, skirt, or shorts below. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celeb to opt for a blazer with no pants, but she did acknowledge the changing seasons by adding patterned tights to take the no-pants look out of the summer and into her birthday season, albeit a little bit early.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Goreski
Person
Patrice Washington
Person
Vince Camuto
Person
Jessica Simpson
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Myka Meier
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
Fast Company

9 fall boots that are perfect for office and home

Are your boots made for walking? No, seriously. In 2020, following the height of the pandemic, analysts reported a dramatic dip in sales of dress shoes. Heels and the like appeared to be making a comeback this summer, but that doesn’t mean we’re ready to sacrifice comfort. The best shoes these days combine fashion-forward aesthetics with behind-the-scenes engineering to keep our feet feeling good.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Boots#Holiday Season#Dsw#Winter Boots#Sorel Boots#Port#Liesa#Jlo#Reebok
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn Brings a Sweet Edge in a Pleated Dress & Leather Boots for Gucci Love Parade

Lindsey Vonn brought a sweet edge to the Gucci Love Parade event in Los Angeles last night. Arriving at the star-studded event in Hollywood, Calif., the former Olympian modeled a tri-color design from the Italian luxury house. The unique shoulder-padded dress included chevrons of signature green and red atop a white pleated skirt and turtleneck silhouette. To add a touch of grunge to the ensemble, Vonn matched the dress to sleek leather boots from the brand. The square-toe silhouette came balanced on a block heel with gold horsebit detailing for a signature Gucci touch. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Cardi B Looks Ready for Business in a Baby Blue Suit and Cherry Red Stilettos

Cardi B is no stranger to complementary color clashing. The star meant business yesterday as she headed into an office building in New York in full formal attire. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper mixed primary and pastel color shades in a suit with a sky blue, double-breasted blazer featuring gold buttons on the cuff of the star’s sleeves; she also modeled a pair of matching trousers to complete the suit and paired the look with a bright red collared shirt. For footwear, the 29-year-old wore a pair of red pointed-toe pumps. The patent leather shoes featured a shiny exterior and high stiletto heels, set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Steps Out in Statement Thigh-High Combat Boots That Lace All the Way Up the Leg for ‘And Just Like That’

Khaki does not have to be boring — and Nicole Ari Parker proved this is true while filming “And Just Like That” today in New York. Parker had on a look that featured different shades of neutral earth tones that created a unified moment. It consisted of a khaki safari jacket and a pair of matching shorts. When it came down to the shoes, Parker stepped out in a pair of statement tan platform thigh-high boots with a flared block heel and laces that ran all the way up the leg. The actress is part of the cast of the “Sex and the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katy Perry’s Orange Bustier, Latex Skirt & See-Through Heels Master This Year’s Biggest Trends

Katy Perry tackled two of this season’s biggest trends as she kicked off year 20 of “American Idol.” Celebrating the music competition’s major anniversary today, the series’ judge showed off her own bold style for her 139 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, Perry modeled a coordinating orange latex bustier top and high-slit skirt, tapping designer LaQuan Smith for the outfit. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Halle Berry Is Hunter-Chic in Camouflage Shirt Dress With Matching Knee-High Boots

Halle Berry went full jungle mode in her latest outfit. The “Catwoman” actress stepped out in NYC on Thursday. She wore head-to-toe green camouflage, including a camo shirt dress selected by her stylist and re.spin partner Lindsay Flores. The dress had an oversized utility jacket feel to it, and it was complete with a collar, cinched waist and an animal print lining. For her shoes, Berry kept the camo theme going. She donned knee-high heeled boots with a patchwork pattern of the same print. The pointed-toe boots’ stiletto heel reached roughly 4 inches in height. As for Berry herself, her patchwork boots are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Elevates Mom Jeans With Distressed Denim and Zebra Platform Sneakers

Carrie Underwood brought an edgy twist to her classic country style. The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram to share an in-studio moment with fellow musician Jason Aldean, to celebrate their song “If I Didn’t Love You” becoming the top song in country radio. For the occasion, Underwood kept her look classic and casual with a white tank top and blue jeans. However, her cuffed mom jeans gained an edge from a light wash, wide legs and distressed panels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) When it came to shoes, Underwood opted for platform sneakers by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Leave It to Cardi B to Wear the Ultimate Luxury Leggings on Her Birthday — Yes, They're Chanel

Cardi B rang in her 29th birthday with husband Offset, friends, and family at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Of course, she stepped out for dinner swathed in diamonds following her mesmerizing outfits at Paris Fashion Week. Cardi, who works with stylist Kollin Carter on her looks, seemingly teased her birthday outfit with a glitter Chanel catsuit days before that was not unlike the purple combination she slipped into this time around.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Goes Glam Modeling Party Heels, Satin Sandals & More in Jimmy Choo’s Latest Campaign

Jimmy Choo is kicking off the holidays in style. The footwear brand’s continuation of the fall ’21 Time to Dare collection has just launched — along with a new ad campaign, starring Hailey Bieber. Shot by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the new images place the 24-year-old in festive outfits across Los Angeles, wearing the latest roundup of elegant shoes ideal for party season. Expect innovative styles like the Diamond x Hike boot, shown below. It’s a hybrid between the company’s signature chunky trainers and hiking boot; not to mention, it will add some much needed chic comfort to any frock demonstrated by Bieber herself. Syles that coincide with the British label’s glam spirit are seen throughout, such as satin sky-high stilettos in bright hues like the Avery pumps (above) and Azia sandals (below), and sparkling handbags, including the Bon Bon are showcased, too. For fans of booties, the Oriel pointed-toe style (above) comes in both black and latte patent leather, with crystal-encrusted tassel fringe and stars on the side. See 19 times Hailey Bieber wowed in tall heels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Brings Back Her 2000s Red Carpet Style in a Ruched Little Black Dress & Strappy Sandals

Angelina Jolie brought trends of the early 2000s to her photocall for “Eternals” this morning. Taking place during the Rome Film Festival in Italy, the leading lady posed alongside her co-stars in a strapless little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana; the silhouette included a sweetheart neckline, ruched bodice and a silky leather-like structure for a twist on the throwback slip dress trend. Slip dresses and tube dresses, along with other trends like headscarves and Jolie’s strappy black sandals, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouettes are favorited this year already by Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Gives the Suited Trend a Glittering Twist in Head-to-Toe Sequins

Kate Hudson suited up in glittering fashion this week for a dinner with Louis Vuitton. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress attended an event hosted by the brand in part with Miranda Kerr and Jamie Mizrahi in Los Angeles on Thursday night. For the occasion, Hudson modeled a sequin-coated black suit from the French luxury house with logo-trimmed lapels and detailing. Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Shows Some ‘Love’ for Her New Fashion Line in Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara took to Instagram yesterday to plead for “LOVE. That’s all,” while sporting some of her fashion line LITA’s latest merchandise. Donning her Higher Love combat boots with their 1.5-inch heel, utilitarian silhouette, contrasting black outsole and white leather finish, the “Level Up” singer also had on her brand’s dark blue bodysuit teamed with a marshmallow-white top hat, all while striking a pose in her bedroom. Across her right shoulder, she draped a matching towel with the word “Love” embroidered, a shout-out to LITA’s motto “Love Is The Answer.” Finishing off the outfit, she accessorized with a minimalist gold necklace and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katy Perry Gets Cozy in Athleisure and ‘Ugly’ Sandals for Gap’s New Holiday Campaign

Katy Perry cozied up in comfy footwear for Gap’s new holiday campaign, “All Together Now,” which launched on her birthday today. The musician and UNICEF ambassador stars in the ad’s video in a variety of outfits, including a black cropped sweatshirt and leggings, white collared shirt and gray robe. Near the start of the clip, where viewers can hear Perry perform a cover of The Beatles’ “All You Need is Love,” the star wore Gap’s gray logo hoodie, leggings and a classic denim jacket. Perry’s ensemble was elevated with subtle details with accessories like a baseball cap, sunglasses and delicate gold necklaces....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy