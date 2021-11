NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First, it was the two-shot COVID vaccines, then came a third booster shot, and now, a certain group of people may get a fourth mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports, vaccines are said to be the greatest advances in public health history, but they depend on the recipient’s own immune system to respond to the shot by making antibodies and killer cells to fight off an invading germ. But not everyone can do that. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO