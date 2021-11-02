CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

10 dirt roads to be paved in urban Bay County

By Anna Hoffman
 4 days ago

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is moving forward with its plan to pave urban dirt roads.

Commissioners awarded a contract to American Sand for this project. The plan is to pave 10 short dirt roads in the Hiland Park area.

County officials say there are less than 200 miles of dirt roads left in Bay County. They hope to get it down even lower.

County Commissioner Bill Dozier said he spoke to constituents, and they are looking forward to the upgrades.

“When you drive around town in the center of town in an urbanized area and you are driving on paved roads everywhere and all of a sudden you hit a short dirt road you wonder ‘why isn’t this road paved,” Dozier said. “So this will give us the opportunity to take care of those short roads.”

The construction will start in January and will cost the county around 800 thousand dollars.

