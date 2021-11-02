CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Video and Photos from Alabama's Second Practice of LSU Week

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football team took the practice fields on Tuesday for the second time this week in preparation for LSU.

Earlier in the day, linebacker Christian Harris was asked what he considers to be an elite defense in college football today, and he said that's something that Alabama is working towards this week and last week as well.

"I think we definitely have the capability of being an elite team," Harris said. "I think that comes with executing everybody on the same page, doing their job for four quarters. And I think if we do that, we can be that elite defense that we see ourselves being, and I mean I think we're working towards that.

"That’s why we had the bye week to work on those little technique things, the details to focus on that. And like I said, I mean, we got the rest of the season to finish off and we just got to make sure we finish strong."

Nick Saban previously said that the team worked on technique-type things last week, but also prepped for schemes and formations that all future opponents could run including LSU.

To continue getting ready for the Tigers, the team practice outdoors on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields Tuesday afternoon under sunny skies with temps in the mid 60s. It was a two-hour practice in full pads.

Alabama will have two more practices this week on Wednesday and Thursday.

Photo Gallery: Alabama Football Practice- Nov. 2, 2021

Courtsy of Alabama Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1DdI_0cketBRn00

