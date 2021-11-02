CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans attend World Series Game 6 watch party

By Aja Dorsainvil
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
Fans at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches are ready for the big game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves.

ESPN 106.3’s Theo Dorsey reported that over 500 people confirmed their attendance to the World Series Game 6 watch party.

Right now the Braves are up 3-2 in this best of seven series, but the Astros have a chance at home to pull off a win and tie up the series.

The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is the Spring Training home of the Astros since 2017, the same year they won their first championship.

However, the Astros aren’t the only team with ties to West Palm Beach.

The Braves played their Spring Trainings in West Palm Beach from the mid 60s through the late 90s, and won a championship during that span.

A former baseball player who played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball, most notably for the Braves, shared his fondest memories with WPTV.

“West Palm Beach is a special place for me. I remember all the stuff I went through. Walking in and looking up and thinking, ‘Wow there's a lot of kids here, how am I going to make it to the Major league level,’” said Andruw Jones. “It’s a special place for me. I wish the Braves were still there, it was a special place for us.”

Game starts at 8:09 p.m.

