They say you should never settle. I certainly did when I brought my 1992 Miata—but now it has to go, and I'm strangely sad about it. It was never supposed to be this way. I was supposed to have a good life, with wealth and comforts above such menial concerns as these. But we all know what they say about best-laid plans. When things do go off the rails, all we can do is try and pick up the pieces. Over the past month, I've realized I have to part ways with the first and only sports car I've ever owned. This is a story about love, a story about sacrifice, and a story about the difficult choices we have to make as a part of growing up.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO