It was the culmination of a turbulent few weeks for America’s most famous real estate company: Zillow Group Inc. pulled the plug on its tech-powered home-flipping operation. The decision, reached by the board of directors on Tuesday morning, sent the company’s shares plummeting. It also raised big questions about what comes next for Seattle-based Zillow, which had staked its future on the idea that its data scientists could power a business that buys and sells thousands of homes a month.

