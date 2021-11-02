CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Insomniac Absolutely Delivers for 25th Edition of EDC [Event Review]

By Mark Fabrick
Your EDM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a celebration for the ages as EDC made its triumphant return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway after almost two-and-a-half years. There were many milestones to be celebrated, aside from the return of the event itself. This year marked the 25th anniversary of the Electric Daisy Carnival, and the...

EDMTunes

EDC Las Vegas Goes Full Force For 2021 Return [Review]

EDC Las Vegas made its return once again after a long hard two years this past weekend. For three days, from October 22-24, headliners gathered once again to dance under the beloved electric sky. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Insomniac went bigger than ever for this year’s edition. Here’s everything you need to know about the EDC 2021 return.
ARTS
EDMTunes

[WATCH] Eric Prydz @ EDC Las Vegas 2021 Circuit Grounds

Now that EDC Las Vegas is over, live sets are surfacing so here is Eric Prydz’s full EDC set at Circuit Grounds. The video is courtesy of attendee VictorVisits on YouTube. He captured the moment from beginning to end while attending the event for his birthday. From the beginning, it opens with a single light shining down as Prydz introduces the first song. The visuals, the energy, the production value brought by the Insomniac stage send shivers up and down your spine.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Subtronics Drops Insane Flip Of ACRAZE “Do It, To It” At EDC [WATCH]

“Do It, To It” from ACRAZE, released on Thrive/Virgin a couple months ago, could be heard all around EDC this past weekend, from Zedd opening his set at cosmicMEADOW with a Squid Games mashup to ACRAZE himself coming out for Andrew Rayel’s set at kineticFIELD to premiere a new remix. The track could also be heard from bassPOD thanks to Subtronics, who played out his own flip of the chart-topping record.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Skrillex, Bonobo, and Chris Lake play first-ever b2b2b at sold out Suwannee Hulaween

The sold-out eighth edition of Suwannee Hulaween brought more than 100 artists to the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park last weekend, including heavy-hitting DJs like Skrillex, Bonobo, and Chris Lake. All three iconic producer/DJs gave stellar individual performances on Friday night, then surprised revelers by playing their first-ever b2b2b...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Baird delivers a sublime visual for new single "Easy On Them Turns" [Video]

Baird remains one of the most creative figures in LA's burgeoning music scene thanks to his genre-spanning production and consistently imaginative visuals. Within the last year, the multi-instrumentalist has lent out his talents to many other revered artists including Brockhampton, Kevin Abstract, Vegyn, Berhana, while working on the follow-up to 2020's excellent BIRDSONGS, Vol. 2.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott Drops Two New Songs ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’

Travis Scott has dropped two new songs, “Escape Plan” and “Mafia.” The tracks come the night before his third installment of Astroworld Fest commences. Scott headlines the event that runs Nov. 5-6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston with appearances from Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more artists. Scott teased the track on Thursday, sharing its tabloid-styled cover art. The magazine on Scott’s cover is called Weekly World Truths, a seeming nod to the defunct tabloid Weekly World News, which featured fictional “news”-mimicking cover stories dealing in the supernatural. The artwork appears to feature a Weekly World News-inspired “bat boy” version of Scott and the sensationalized headlines include “Who knows what lies beneath the surface?,” “The True Dystopia Is Here!” and “When the End Arrives Its Really the Beginning.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott) Over the summer, Scott teased “Escape Plan,” performing it and delivering presave QR codes via drone for Rolling Loud attendees.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Wooli Drops New Collab With Illenium & Grabbitz At EDC [WATCH]

Wooli, arguably the most well known purveyor of sad bass music (if that’s what you choose to call it), played EDC this past weekend. If you were at his set, you probably saw Grabbitz come out as a special guest to sing live over their new collaboration with Illenium. Captured...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Your EDM

Alesso & Danna Paola Feature On New “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” Soundtrack

Following the success of the Blade Runner 2049 film from 2017, Adult Swim has released an animated series called Blade Runner: Black Lotus that merges the established Blade Runner universe with a more anime-style presentation. Along with the series, the original television soundtrack contains 15 new songs from the likes...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

CL Drops 'Let It' Music Video

CL drops another music video for the song "Let It," which is included in her first full-length album, "ALPHA." Read on for more details. On October 27, at 1 PM (KST), CL finally unveiled her new music video, "Let It," from latest solo album "ALPHA." It is worth remembering that CL has made plans to release the song's full MV.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Lightning in a Bottle announces GRiZ, Kaytranada, Big Wild, SG Lewis, G Jones b2b Eprom For 2022

Today Do LaB, originators and creators of the boutique festival experience Lightning in a Bottle, have revealed the lineup for the event’s 2022 return to Buena Vista Lake in Southern California. For five days on Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-30, LIB will gather a unique blend of torchbearers from an array of genres and origins to its renowned creative tapestry. Each artist will play their own role in igniting the long awaited reconnection of the LIB community.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Martin Garrix & Maejor’s AREA21 Debut Album Tracklist Revealed

AREA21, the collaborative project between Martin Garrix and Maejor that began in 2016 with the surprise breakout hit “Spaceship,” is finally gearing up to release its debut album next Friday. Greatest Hits Vol. 1 is… a bit of an oddly titled album, given that it’s composed entirely of newly released singles in 2021 plus six unreleased singles. None of the project’s supposed “greatest hits” like “Spaceship,” “Glad You Came,” or “We Did It” are on the album. But, oh well, I guess?
MUSIC
Your EDM

Rezz Reveals Full Tracklist For Upcoming Album ‘Spiral,’ Out This Month

Rezz’s third album, Spiral, is due out later this month, November 19, and she just revealed the full tracklist. Including previously released singles “Chemical Bond” with Deathpact, “Taste Of You” with Dove Cameron, “Sacrificial” with PVRIS, and “Let Me In” with fknsyd, we are getting seven new songs including a collaboration with Peekaboo and another with Metric, for a total of 11 tracks. (“Spun” and “Vortex” are listed twice in the graphic below.)
MUSIC

