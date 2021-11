It’s challenging being “ordinary” when you live in a home like Mirabel’s—every child in her family has received a magical gift… except for her. That’s the premise of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ dazzling new film Encanto, which arrives in theaters November 24. The new issue of Disney twenty-three, featuring an exclusive cover in celebration of the film, takes readers on a journey to the colorful world of the Madrigal family, set in the lush landscapes of Colombia. Star Stephanie Beatriz and the creators of Encanto open the door to this extraordinary tale that is anything but ordinary.

