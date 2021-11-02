CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

War Child announces underground music-led fundraising platform, The Right To Dance

By Christian Eede
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWar Child UK has launched a new fundraising platform with a focus on underground music. The project, dubbed The Right To Dance, will, a press release explains, "raise vital funds for War Child's critical work assisting the safety and recovery of children affected by conflict". Working alongside figures from...

Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
afropop.org

The Nyege Nyege Villa: East African Hub of the Electronic Music Underground

In 2018, the renowned music journal Fact boldly claimed that “the world’s best electronic music festival is in Uganda.” In only a few years, Nyege Nyege has indeed become one of the hottest artistic hubs in East Africa, birthing two music labels that propelled local scenes across the globe, such as Ugandan acholitronix or Tanzanian singeli. At the heart of this explosive universe lies a big house, known as “the villa,” that almost constantly vibrates with sounds as musicians from the region and beyond tirelessly produce, exchange skills, and frenetically party until dawn. Despite reducing the villa’s bubbling flow, COVID-19 didn’t silence it, and the house kept on nurturing its community of underground musicians. In this episode, we hear from producer Basile Koechlin who met at the villa some of the current residents and other members of the Nyege Nyege nebula. Through a patchwork of stories, soundscapes, and fresh musical releases, we hear more about this unique and strange place that came to host and generate a crucial part of underground electronic music production in East Africa.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Hyperspecific: Dance Music For October Reviewed By Jaša Bužinel

In this month’s dance music column, Jaša Bužinel calls your attention to the 10th anniversary of Rustie’s prophetic album Glass Swords, and reviews new music by Buttechno, Eris Drew, Warhorse, Salamanda and more. Salamanda. As Shawn Reynaldo discussed in his recent First Floor newsletter, in 2021 we are celebrating the...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mancuso
Attack Magazine

Online Music Learning Platform Virtuoso Launches Subscription

Originally unveiled earlier this year, the groundbreaking music learning platform, Virtuoso, is now available as a subscription model. Learn music production from some of the biggest artists for as little as £6/ month. What is Virtuoso?. Virtuoso is a new online platform making learning how to make electronic music accessible...
INTERNET
EDMTunes

Amsterdam Dance Event Announces 2022 Dates

Just over a week after wrapping up its 2021 edition, Amsterdam Dance Event has announced its dates for next year. ADE is one of the biggest electronic music gatherings in the world, and it’s scheduled its 26th edition. It consists of a conference and festival and attracts more than 1,000 events at more than 200 locations in Amsterdam.
THEATER & DANCE
theprp.com

Crown The Empire Launch “Dancing With The Dead” Music Video

Crown The Empire are back with another new single this year, having newly launched “Dancing With The Dead“. You can give the Vicente Cordero directed music video for that a watch below. Vocalist Andy Leo said of the song:. “‘Dancing With The Dead‘ came about during the rock bottom phase...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: Holloway ‘Chat Bad’

Holloway will release a new EP, ‘Odysseys’, via UK online platform/store turned label Earful of Wax this month. Following releases on labels such as All Centre, Shall Not Fade, INSTINCT and Bluff Records, the south London producer launches Earful of Wax’s new 10” release series with two cuts that comb nimble percussion through thick blankets of dubstep pressure. You can hear the opening track, ‘Chat Bad’, below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underground Music#Dance Music#Electronic Music#War Child#Trtd Mix#Ugandan
djmag.com

New short film series celebrates Black music history in Manchester

A new short film series celebrating Black music history in Manchester has launched, with the first episode already available to watch. Coming from the Rhythm Lab Records Stable, the sister project to Reform Radio, I Just Love How Black It Was started as part of Black History Month. The first instalment features rising producer Ethan Hill and decade-spanning drum & bass stalwart Madrush MC, covering "the history of shebeens, scared jungle promoters, and Home Office violence."
WORLD
thisisrnb.com

Infiniti Music Group Announces The Launch of New Music Licensing Platform, Collab Music Licensing

Collab Music Licensing (CML) powered by Infiniti Music Group has launched! The all-new music licensing platform connects film, television, and gaming executives with independent artists and also provides a network for content creators to access premium content, including live shows and interviews with fellow creators while providing instant messaging and file sharing through the use of the revolutionary “Collab NOW” feature.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Watch Prospa live from DJ Mag HQ, this Friday

This week we welcome Prospa to DJ Mag HQ for a 60-minute live stream on Friday (5th November). The stream will take place in our London office from 5PM (GMT), and you can sign up to be in with a chance to attend here. We'll be announcing more streams in...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
djmag.com

Premiere: Konessi ‘KAMBO’

UK duo Konessi will release a new EP via FKOF Records this week. The pair of Simon Horne (of Nanobyte) and Ry Edwards serve up five cuts of emotional bass sonics on their second ever release, taking percussive, dubstep forms and tempo while adding the lightness and warmth familiar to fans of Four Tet and Mount Kimbie. You can hear the lush ‘KAMBO’ below.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Cypress Hill share new track, ‘Open Ya Mind’: Listen

Cypress Hill have shared a new track, 'Open Ya Mind', complete with video. The song, which was produced by Black Milk, is taken from the hip hop heroes' forthcoming tenth studio album, slated for release in 2022 via MNRK! and is the first taste fans have had of the record. The verses address the impact of and confusion surrounding America's ambiguous stance on cannabis legalisation, and the differences in attitude towards corporate firms that grow, prepare, and sell the substance and individuals cultivating and consuming their own crops.
VIDEO GAMES
djmag.com

Fugees postpone reunion tour until 2022

Fugees have posted their much-anticipated reunion tour just days before it was due to begin. Having played a short first show together in 15 years during September's Global Citizen Live event in New York, the trio had been due to embark on a world tour on 2nd November at Chicago's United Center.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Massive Attack auction rare Banksy prints for charity

Massive Attack have auctioned two rare prints by elusive UK street artist Banksy, raising more than £140,000 for charities in the process. The pair of works — I Fought The Law and Bomb Middle England — were bought for £71,000 and £70,000 respectively. The sale was held by the street art collective Vanguard, and far exceeded the estimates of £100,000 for both pieces.
CHARITIES
djmag.com

Never Normal Records and Uganda’s ANTI-MASS collective announce collaborative compilation, ‘Gukuba’

Suzi Analogue’s Never Normal Records and Kampala, Uganda-based queer music collective ANTI-MASS have teamed up for a new collaborative compilation, ‘Gukuba’. The collaborative release will land in January 2022, and is the result of over a year’s worth of musical exchanges between East African and Afro-Diasporic artists in the USA. As explained by the collectives, the compilation aims to focus “on new approaches to dance, sound and rhythms between Africa and the global Black Diaspora.”
MUSIC
xpn.org

Watch a new video for a lost Radiohead song, “Follow Me Around”

The song “Follow Me Around” might be the biggest Radiohead hit that never got released…until now. The revered UK art-rock band is releasing an expanded repackaging of their groundbreaking turn-of-the-millennium albums Kid A and Amnesiac. In the spirit of their popular OKNOTOK reissue of OK Computer from a couple years back, KID AMNESIAE collects outtakes and oddities of the era, including a long-awaited studio recording of the song many fans first heard 25 years ago.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Annie Nightingale launches BBC scholarship programme for women and non-binary DJs

BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Nightingale has launched a scholarship to support upcoming female and non-binary DJs. Named after BBC Radio 1's first female DJ and its longest-serving presenter, the Annie Nightingale Presents Scholarship aims to help groups of people that have been "historically underrepresented" in the dance music industry. It will be awarded to three recipients each year, as selected by Nightingale.
CELEBRITIES
djmag.com

Infinite Machine celebrates 10 years with label compilation

Mexico City-based label Infinite Machine is marking its 10th anniversary with a compilation of all-new music. Out on 3rd December, the 19-track release features new tracks from various long-time and more recent label affiliates, such as Galtier, Avernian, Laughing Ears, Yilan and El irreal Veintiuno. The artists' contributions to the...
MUSIC

