South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 4 days ago

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting almost 45 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 3,015-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...

markets.businessinsider.com

The Independent

Travel stocks drive gains across FTSE after Pfizer pill progress

Travel stocks led the way as the FTSE regained more ground on the back of positivity surrounding the breakthrough with Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill as well as good trading from British Airways owner IAG Pfizer revealed that a pill it has developed to treat Covid-19 cuts the risk of hospital admission or death by 89% in vulnerable adults, according to clinical trials, boosting overall market sentiment.The FTSE 100 closed 24.05 points, or 0.33%, higher at 7,303.96 on Friday.Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell said: “Whilst London markets aren’t seeing the record highs being set by some of their Wall...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) sank 0.11% to $336.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.37% to 4,697.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $0.48 below its 52-week high ($336.54), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.76% to $46.97 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.37% to 4,697.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.72 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slid 0.71% to $163.43 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.37% to 4,697.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.49 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla, Peloton, AMD Are Seeing High WallStreetBets Interest Today But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Graphics chipmaker Nvidia is seeing the highest interest on...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 1.32% to $1,229.91 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $1,215.39, which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks flat to slightly higher after hitting records following Fed taper

Stocks hovered on either side of unchanged Thursday, a day after major indexes closed at records following the Federal Reserve's decision to begin tapering its monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56 points, or 0.2%, to 36,101, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,664.37 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1% to 15,835.20.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.36% to $287.69 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.39 short of its 52-week high ($295.08), which the company reached on May 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
STOCKS

