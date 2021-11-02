CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These photos of the dry-docked Ever Given reveal the damage it suffered after blocking the Suez Canal

By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe massive Ever Given container ship known for blocking the Suez Canal in March was spotted in Qingdao, China, as it underwent repairs. Photos released in October reveal how six days inside the canal destroyed the ship's bow. The damage is so extensive...

markets.businessinsider.com

thedrive

This Is The Damage Done To That Huge Container Ship That Clogged The Suez Canal

The Ever Given took one heck of a beating getting un-stuck from the Suez Canal and is finally getting fixed in China. The world was gripped for six days in March by the story of the Ever Given, one of the world's biggest container ships, that had gotten stuck sideways in the Suez canal. One of the most important shipping arteries on earth was plugged tight by the 1,312-foot long behemoth as ships stacked up waiting for passage. It was a logistical nightmare playing out in slow motion and a financial one for Egypt and those associated with the operations of the Ever Given. Finally, on March 29, 2021, after frantically trying to break free for days, she budged, and soon the canal was open once again. The global event that brought much attention to how fragile the global supply chain can become, was over.
