CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

In his mind, Pitt's Phil Campbell sets aside loss to Miami, focuses on bigger goals

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wb5rE_0ckep6yZ00

Phil Campbell wasn’t hiding a camera phone in his shoulder pads when he wrapped up Miami’s Jaylan Knighton for what everyone wearing the Pitt colors insists was a safety.

But he does have visual evidence that, he claims, shows Knighton’s forward progress was stopped in the end zone in Pitt’s 38-34 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

“I have pictures. I have videos,” he said. “I was getting all the evidence. I definitely don’t think the whole ball got over the white plane.

“I hit him in the end zone and I drove him back. I was really shocked that it wasn’t called. It definitely would have changed a lot of things, probably the outcome of the game. I really believe that.”

The denial was the second time in two seasons that Campbell thought he made a big play, only to have the officials disagree. It happened in 2020 at Boston College in another close loss, 31-30, in overtime.

“I stripped the ball and they said it wasn’t a fumble,” he said.

Three days after the loss to Miami, Campbell, a senior linebacker who’s been a regular for three seasons, has let go of the frustrations. Which is what you would expect from a super senior who has played in 51 games, with 27 starts, since 2017.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has a rule that states everyone can celebrate or anguish over the previous day’s game for 24 hours. Then, it’s time to get ready for the next one. Campbell’s feelings were difficult to shed, but he said he has done it and is locked on Duke, the next opponent Saturday in Durham, N.C.

“It does (make it hard to forget),” said Campbell, 23. “That whole night I really didn’t get any sleep because I was up thinking about the game.

“The next morning you hear everybody talking specifically about that play and how it could have changed things. It’s kind of hard to let that go. The morale was down. You could feel that, going into the meetings the next day.”

It was time for some of the older players to take action.

“We let everybody know, `Hey, we still have all our goals ahead of us.’ We’re still fighting for a championship.

“I had to sit down with myself and say, `Hey, you know what? That happened. Now, it’s time to finish the season out and accomplish our goals.’ ”

Despite the loss, Pitt remained in first place in the ACC Coastal, but with almost no room for error.

“There’s a lot more urgency now,” Campbell said. “We were urgent before, after the Western Michigan loss (earlier this season), but we know this is it. This is our last chance. Every game from now on is a playoff game, pretty much.”

Will the pressure weigh heavily on the players’ minds? Considering the makeup of the roster – 12 super seniors and 24 college graduates – that should not be an issue.

“I think it’s good pressure,” said Campbell, who has a degree in communication. “It’s what we need to go out and win this whole thing.

“The older guys, we responded well (after the loss to Western Michigan). We knew what time it was. Some of the younger guys, they were down a little bit, for sure. We all got together and we’re all going in the right direction again.”

Campbell said players are encouraged by how Pitt rallied from 21-7 and 31-17 deficits, allowed only seven points after halftime and found themselves in a tie game late in the third quarter.

Campbell said problems that surfaced are mental more than physical and easier to fix. It’s a problem defensive coaches see all the time – players trying to do too much.

“In big moments sometimes, it’s hard to just focus on your job, not try to do too much,” Campbell said. “Especially if (the opponents) do get a big play, now everybody feels the urgency and then they start doing too much. We saw that on film. It’s all fixable. It’s not like guys are just getting beat (physically).

“Guys making wrong decisions, wrong choices, wrong calls maybe. We’re at practice making sure everything is squared away.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Big Lead

Arizona State Radio Broadcaster Jordan Simone Fired After Criticizing Herm Edwards on a Podcast

Four years into the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State and the Sun Devils have not turned into a national power. Sitting at 5-3 this season, the program is 22-16 during Edwards' tenure. Earlier this week ASU broadcaster and former player Jordan Simone appeared on the Speak of the Devils podcast and criticized Edwards, saying it just wasn't working and that the players were being "coached so poorly." Simone was fired the next day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Thursday Morning

A college football head coach has reportedly been fired on Thursday morning, according to multiple college football insiders. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Akron has fired head coach Tom Arth, who was in his third season leading the program. Arth, 40, had been the program’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Spencer Rattler to Clemson

Even with his struggles at Oklahoma, I assume he'd still be an upgrade at the QB position for Clemson. Ole Miss maybe? I am not sure he would want our offense. I might want to use the TE over the middle. CU Guru [1324]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 1765. Joined: 11/11/02.
CLEMSON, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Ohio State legacy loses his black stripe

The Buckeyes are a recruiting machine that has been having spectacular success. Their 2021 recruiting class was ranked No. 2 in the country in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings and their 2022 class of 16 current commitments is ranked No. 4 in the country in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings at this point.
OHIO STATE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
8K+
Followers
888
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy