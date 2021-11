Someone called police at 3:08 p.m. Oct. 18 about a man who was holding a cardboard sign that stated “fake vac cards sold here.” The man was near Olmsted Community Center behind the Moosehead Hoof and Ladder. Within minutes a second caller complained about the same man. Police stopped and talked to the man who was cooperative. He had business cards made up with CDC and the words, “sheep on it.” There were some words on the back. The police log stated nothing was illegal. The man did not have fake documents. It was a business card he handed out to people to tell them what he was all about.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO