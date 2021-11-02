CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews Auto holds another successful Walkathon

By NC 34 Staff
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local auto dealership is supporting local charities by encouraging everyone to take a walk.

The Matthews Auto Walkathon generated over 60 thousand dollars for 6 different Upstate New York charities.

More than 600 people registered to walk on Sunday, completing over 4,000 miles.

Plus, Matthews made an $8,500 match.

Recipients are A Room to Heal, Gigi’s Playhouse, Lourdes Hospice, Mom’s House and the Golisano Children’s Hospitals in Syracuse and Rochester.

