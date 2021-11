Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is a small but impressive finance company that has been around since the 1930s and does all kinds of finance for commercial real estate. One of the biggest commercial real estate lenders in the country, it originates commercial mortgages with a specific concentration in multifamily properties (including apartment buildings and military and student housing). It’s also the eighth-largest commercial mortgage servicer in the United States, with a servicing portfolio of $107.2 billion as of the end of 2020.

