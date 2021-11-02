CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

South African conservationists may have found a mole thought to be extinct

By Heather Djunga
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of South African conservationists may have rediscovered a species believed to be extinct and last seen eight decades ago. Cobus Theron, Samantha Mynhardt, JP Le Roux and Esther Matthew, along with Esther’s dog Jessie, embarked almost a year ago on a search for the critically endangered De Winton’s golden...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Killer whales pull shocking stunt at low tide

Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? They're as tenacious as they are voracious. (Princerupertadventuretours via Facebook) — Estimated read time: Less than a minute. BRITISH COLUMBIA—Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? As this article reminds us, sea creatures will go to great...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extinct#Conservationists#Dna#South African
The Atlantic

The Mystery of Why Our Ancestors Left Africa

On a searing-hot summer day at ‘Ubeidiya, an ancient site in northern Israel, an undulating expanse of dry grasses and thistles stretches into the distance. Far on the horizon, the mountains of Jordan shimmer through the haze; nearby stand cultivated olive groves and a date-palm plantation. Just south of the...
WORLD
ScienceAlert

Unnerving Study Reveals There May Be No Warning For The Next Supervolcano Eruption

Some of the key warning signs that geologists typically look out for ahead of a supervolcanic eruption may not actually be present in every case, according to a detailed new study of the Toba volcano in Sumatra, Indonesia. The findings suggest that the gigantic eruptions from Toba some 840,000 years ago and 75,000 years ago were not preceded by a sudden influx of magma into the volcano's reservoir. Instead, the magma collected steadily and silently ahead of the blasts. Crucially though, the second super-eruption needed less than half the time for magma to build up than the first – 600,000 years rather...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Lightning Strikes Carve a Deadly Signature Deep Inside The Bones, Scientists Discover

There's an idea in the popular imagination that being struck by lightning is an extremely rare way to go. Statistically speaking, there is some truth to that. Nonetheless, fatal lightning strikes, rare or not, are still a rampant source of human misery every year. At least 4,500 people are known to be killed by lightning each year, though by some estimates the figure could stretch into the tens of thousands. Thing is, we really don't have good data on death by natural electrocution. With many strikes occurring in remote places, evidence of such a death isn't always easy to collect. When a body...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Science
Country
South Africa
Reuters

Indonesian zoo breeds Komodo dragons to save them from extinction

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A zoo in Indonesia is breeding Komodo dragons in an effort to save the world's largest lizards from extinction, with climate change posing new dangers for the fearsome creatures. Young dragons, their forked tongue darting, creep about a zoo enclosure in the city of...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Native American origins did NOT come from Japan: Scientists debunk popular theory by analysing 15,000-year-old TEETH, and say the group likely originated in Siberia instead

Contrary to popular theory, the ancestors of Native Americans did not originate in Japan, a study of 15,000-year-old human teeth and genetics has concluded. Instead, the group were likely derived from populations in Siberia, a team of researchers led from the University of Nevada-Reno have announced. It was similarities in...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Discovery of Child's Skull Adds to Mystery Over How Human Ancestors Treated Their Dead

The discovery of fragments of a child's skull in a hard-to-access cave in South Africa is reigniting speculation that human ancestors paid special attention to their dead – a ritual that at some point came to separate us from other animals. By some accounts, South Africa's Rising Star Cave system represents a turning point for humanity, when hominids first took their dead and hid them away from the elements. Evidence in favor of deliberate interment at the site has so far been circumstantial at best. But the new discovery of a few pieces of a skull tucked into a crevice could persuade...
SCIENCE
FOX40

Scientists find fossil of early hominid in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The fossil remains of an early hominid child have been discovered in a cave in South Africa by a team of international and South African researchers. The team announced the discovery of a partial skull and teeth of a Homo naledi child who died almost 250,000 years ago when it was approximately […]
SCIENCE
mymodernmet.com

Scientists Discover a 17,000-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Roamed Enough to Circle the Earth Twice

In the children's classic film Ice Age, a woolly mammoth and a sabertooth tiger trek far and wide to return a baby to its early human parents. While this interspecies friendship may be a bit far-fetched, a new study published in Science proves that mammoths were, in fact, prodigious walkers. Researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks tested the composition of a 17,000-year-old tusk. Their cutting-edge results demonstrate the mammoth migrated so many miles in his life that he could have circumnavigated the Earth twice.
WILDLIFE
The Week

Death of the ancients

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine. For centuries, sequoias were largely invulnerable to fire. The world's most massive trees, sequoias have insulating bark up to 3 feet thick and canopies 200 to 300 feet above the forest floor, so that flames from wildfires could only lick at their trunks. Perfectly adapted to their environment, these majestic trees thrived in their own Eden in the Sierra Nevada, with some reaching the age of more than 2,000 years. Then mankind intervened. Climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels brought in hotter weather, prolonged droughts, and more-intense wildfires. In 2020, the huge Castle Fire incinerated an estimated 10,000 mature sequoias — wiping out up to 14 percent of the tree's population. This year, as more fires raged, parks officials resorted to wrapping some sequoia trunks in protective foil. People are making bucket-list pilgrimages to the groves as sequoias join a list of endangered natural wonders: the Great Barrier Reef, glaciers from Montana to the Himalayas, the Amazon rain forest, and on and on.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy