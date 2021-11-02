CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA encouraged by elimination of non-basketball moves, but some stars are crying foul

By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dN0Iy_0ckenJ9V00

The NBA set out this season to eliminate non-basketball moves – those “overt, abrupt or abnormal non-basketball moves by offensive players with the ball in an effort to draw fouls.”

Those plays, such as a shooter launching himself into a defender sideways or unnecessary leg kicks by the shooter, had become a blight on the game — frustration across the board from executives to coaches to players to fans.

With non-basketball moves adjudicated with a closer eye from referees this season, scoring, free throws and foul shots are down compared to a similar amount of games at the start of last season.

The lower numbers are not dramatic and were expected, and league officials said it has led to a cleaner, more aesthetically pleasing game.

SOUND THE ALARM: Celtics' early struggles could signal deeper issues

BACK FOR PHILLY: When could Ben Simmons possibly play for Sixers?

"Overall from the league standpoint, it feels like we’re cleaning it up, and it’s a prettier game as a result," NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell said Tuesday.

Spruell, senior vice president and head of referee development and training Monty McCutchen and executive vice president of basketball strategy and analytics Evan Wasch met with four reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday following the league’s competition committee meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ID0dk_0ckenJ9V00
Trae Young has complained that "guys are going to get hurt" because of the new emphasis on non-basketball moves. Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

The league expected some offensive numbers to decline. Shooting fouls are down by 2½ per game, free throw attempts down by six per game and scoring down about four points per game.

It’s just a small sample size so early into the season, but the league likes the direction.

While the league isn’t targeting specific players, there were some players who employed non-basketball moves more than others: Atlanta’s Trae Young, Brooklyn’s James Harden, Golden State’s Steph Curry and Dallas’ Luka Doncic.

"Our players are the best in the world at making adjustments," McCutchen said. "We don’t see any reason why it won’t be the case here either."

Young, who has talked with McCutchen to learn more, expressed his frustration at the officiating following Atlanta’s loss to Washington last week.

Young averaged 9.3 free throw attempts in 2019-20 and 8.7 last season. He's at 4.9 this season. Harden is shooting 5.3 foul shots per game, his lowest average in a decade (he was at 11.8 per game during the 2019-20 season).

"Veering back and jumping into guys, that’s different," Young said. "There are certain things that I agree with with the rule changes. But then there’s things that are still fouls, and guys are going to get hurt. Especially a smaller guy like me who’s going up against bigger and stronger defenders, they’re using their body and they’re using their legs and their hands to stop me."

Spruell acknowledged the topic of increased physicality was addressed with the competition committee.

"We’re monitoring and listening to the feedback but not seeing any increase in the data of that physicality," Wasch said.

Non-shooting fouls are actually up by a ½ per game and review of each game does not show an increase of incorrect no-calls, Wasch said.

"There have been a few instances — nothing that rises to a significant level — where we would still want a defensive foul where it’s getting lumped into a non-basketball move. We’re in the middle of that adjustment," McCutchen said. "To be clear, we love where the game has been from a freedom of movement perspective over the last few years and we do not want to give that up in anyway."

Follow Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA encouraged by elimination of non-basketball moves, but some stars are crying foul

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
The Spun

Video: Things Got Pretty Heated On “First Take” This Morning

For the second day in a row, ESPN’s First Take went off the rails when Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams discussed Kyrie Irving’s decision to be unvaccinated. Williams was trying to defend Irving’s right to decide whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After all, that’s the argument Irving made for himself on Instagram Live on Wednesday night.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Trae Young
Person
Monty Mccutchen
Person
Ben Simmons
The Big Lead

Ben Simmons Returning to the 76ers Is Quite Funny

Ben Simmons is back, baby! Where has he been for the first few weeks of Philadelphia 76ers training camp? Uh, don't worry about it! Just know that he's back and you found out around the same time the Sixers did. So Ben Simmons is back and the communication has obviously...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Moves#Fouls#Celtics#Philly#Sixers#Golden State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green reveals what ‘sucks’ about Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry produced yet another spectacular performance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former back-to-back MVP took the basketball world by storm with his jaw-dropping offensive explosion against Paul George and Co. For Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, however, he sees one downside to Curry’s greatness. According...
NBA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

294K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy