Ice-Skating Staten Island: Top 15 Rinks in Staten Island, NYC, and New Jersey

Looking for a great place to go ice-skating in Staten Island with your kids? We’ve rounded up indoor and outdoor ice-skating rinks in Staten Island, plus a few rinks that are worth the trip to Manhattan, Brooklyn, and nearby New Jersey. Head to an outdoor ice rink in the winter months, or enjoy indoor ice-skating year-round.

Note: Skating dates are projected and may change pending weather conditions. We recommend calling ahead to confirm skating hours and COVID-19 precautions before visiting any of these locations.

Ice-Skating in Staten Island

Indoor rink

3080 Arthur Kill Road

718-605-4800

Hours: Fridays, 8:10-10:10pm; Saturdays, 2:30-4:30pm and 8-10pm; Sundays, 2:30-4:30pm. Check the website for a holiday schedule.

Price: $14; $12 children. $7 skate rental. Group rates available.

Enjoy public skating and take lessons at this indoor rink located on Staten Island’s South Shore.

Outdoor rink

Victory Boulevard, west of Clove Road

718-720-1010

Hours: Season opening to be announced, but hours are usually Friday, 4-10pm; Saturday, 12-4:30pm and 7-10pm; Sunday, 12-6pm

Price: Call for information

Enjoy ice skating at this rink in one of Staten Island’s public parks . Call in advance, as some information is subject to change.

Ice-Skating in Manhattan

Outdoor rink

40th-42nd streets between Fifth and Sixth avenues, Midtown

212-768-4242

Hours: Through March 6, 2022: Monday-Thursday, 8am-10pm. Friday-Sunday and holidays, 8am-11:30pm.

Price: Admission to the rink is free, but skate rentals are $15-$45. Skate sizes kids 6-4 and adults 5-14 are available.

This annual ice-skating event at Bryant Park also features its famous Winter Village Holiday Market. This year, the holiday market is hosting more than 170 merchants and dining options from New York City and around the world.

Outdoor rink

230 Vesey St., Upper plaza between the Winter Garden and the North Cove Marina, Tribeca

212-978-1698

Hours: Season opens in November. Check the website for updates.

Price: $15 single session (60 mins); $5 skate rental.

Enjoy ice skating in NYC at this water-side rink in Manhattan’s bustling Downtown area. The rink offers public skating, private lessons, birthday parties and special events packages.

Outdoor rink

Fifth Avenue, between 49th and 50th streets, Rockefeller Center

212-771-7200

Hours: Nov. 6-Jan. 2, 2022, daily, 9am-12am

Price: $20-54 for anyone ages 6 and older; $8-22 for children ages 5 and younger. $10 skate rental.

Set in the world-famous Rockefeller Center , this rink is one of the most popular holiday attractions in New York City . Enjoy skating and take photos with the beautiful Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree as your backdrop.

Outdoor rink

Central Park (enter at 59th Street and Sixth Avenue)

212-439-6900

Hours: Season dates to be announced. Hours are generally daily at 10am and closes at the following times: Monday-Tuesday at 2:30pm; Wednesday-Saturday at 10pm; Sunday at 9pm.

Price: Monday-Thursday: $14; $6 children ages 11 and younger; $5 seniors. Friday-Sunday and holidays: $23; $6 children ages 11 and younger; $9 seniors. $11 skate rentals.

A mainstay in New York City for more than 70 years, this outdoor ice skating rink in Manhattan offers public skating, neighborhood events , and artistic programming.

Indoor rink

61 Chelsea Piers, Chelsea

212-336-6100

Hours: Check the calendar online. Registration is required.

Prices: $20; $10 skate rental

A year-round NYC ice skating destination since 1969, this rink offers public skating, birthday party packages, and programs for youth and adults, including adult skate clinics- because it’s never too late to learn to skate! An on-site shop has lots of merchandise for sale, including training equipment and skating apparel.

Ice-Skating in Brooklyn

Outdoor rink

Courtyard 5/6, between 34th and 35th streets and 2nd and 3rd avenues, Industry City

718-619-8664

Hours: Opens late November

Price: $12; skate rentals, $10

After you’re done ice-skating at this Brooklyn rink, Industry City offers a lot of additional activities. Visit some of the hundreds of restaurants, shops, and other businesses located in this popular creative hub of Brooklyn.

Outdoor rink

171 East Drive, Southeastern Prospect Park

718-462-0010

Hours: Season begins mid November. Check the website for updates.

Price: $7.50-$16.21; $3 knee or elbow pads; $6 helmets; $17 penguin skate aide for 1 hour; $13 skate sharpening

This year-round recreation center offers roller skating in warmer weather, and then ice skating in the winter.

Outdoor rink

111 N. 12th St., 23rd floor, Williamsburg

718-631-8400

Hours: Season opening to be announced.

Price: To be announced

Enjoy outdoor ice skating in NYC that offers views of the Manhattan skyline. Get cold easily? No problem! There’s a heated enclosure nearby.

Indoor rink

1902 Surf Ave., Coney Island

718-946-3135

Hours: Check the website or call for public skating availability

Price: $10; $5 skate rental

Quirky Coney Island is home to the beach, an amusement park and the New York Aquarium , but did you know there’s also an ice rink here? Located right on the famous Coney Island Boardwalk!

Ice Rinks in New Jersey

Outdoor rink

151 Parsonage Road, Edison

732-494-3785

Hours: Check the website for updates on the public skating schedule

Prices: Call for information

This scenic ice-skating rink in New Jersey overlooks the lake in Roosevelt Park. In warmer months, it offers roller skating for kids and families. Lessons are available.

Indoor rink

1000 Cornwall Road, Monmouth Junction

732-940-6400

Hours: Check the calendar for open days on the website

Prices: $16; includes skate rental

Glide on the ice at this central New Jersey ice-skating rink that offers public skating, lessons, hockey programs, and more. After skating, visit Tony Loco’s concession area for a snack.

Indoor rink

1 Park Drive, Roselle

908-298-7849

Hours: Public skating season opens Nov. 6; Tuesday and Thursday, 10am-12pm; Friday, 8-10pm; Saturday, 10:15am-12:15pm; 1:45-3:45pm; 8:30-10:30pm; Sunday, 1:30-3:30pm. Tickets must be purchased online.

Prices: $6; $5 kids and seniors; $5 skate rentals

Public ice skating is available at this newly renovated sports center. In warmer weather—or if you’re ok with the cold—enjoy scenic trails through the 205 acres of parkland. Other amenities and activities for families and kids include boating, a new café, and more.

Indoor rink

650 Fourth Ave., Westfield

908-687-8610

Hours: Friday, 7:30-9pm; Saturday, 3-4:30pm and 7:30-9pm; Sunday, 2:30-4pm. Pre-registration online is required.

Prices: $11; $6 skate rental

New in the community, this Union County ice-skating rink was built in 2018. Families and kids can enjoy public skating, and family and open hockey. Lessons for all skill levels are available on the weekends.

