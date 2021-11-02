CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Seven Husky-mix puppies rescued from side of San Diego freeway

By Zac Self
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQEJA_0ckenEjs00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Seven Husky-mix puppies are getting a second chance after being abandoned on the side of the road.

According to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, a box was left near a San Diego freeway. When someone stopped to look at the box, they discovered the puppies.

The puppies were taken to a county shelter before being transferred to the Humane Society.

The six females and one male puppy are roughly six weeks old. “In honor of their arrival three days before Halloween, most of them are named after characters in Tim Burton movies. They include Jack Skellington and his sisters, Coraline, Zero, Oogie Boogie, Sally, Pumpkin, and Ghost,” the organization said, although adopters can change their names.

The Humane Society plans to spay or neuter each puppy before adoption and all vaccinations will be up to date. All of the puppies will also be microchipped before heading to their new homes. They are expected to be available for adoption in about two weeks.

“There are lots of options for people with puppies or kittens that they’re unable to care for. There are a dozen animal shelters and about 200 rescues in San Diego County. If you have a litter that you cannot or do not want to keep, leaving innocent puppies or kittens in a box beside a freeway should never be an option,” RCHS Spokesman John Van Zante said.

Comments / 15

* Waterlec
4d ago

WHOEVER left them on the side of the freeway needs to be PROSECUTED.

Reply(2)
15
following the light
3d ago

terrible how some humans act, KARMA will get to them , but thank God there is still good people with hearts ,

Reply
4
Helen Wellness
3d ago

Horrible that someone would do this to these puppies. Glad they were saved.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
San Diego County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#San Diego Freeway#Husky#The Humane Society#Sally Pumpkin#Rchs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Pets
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy