Seven Husky-mix puppies rescued from side of San Diego freeway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Seven Husky-mix puppies are getting a second chance after being abandoned on the side of the road.

According to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, a box was left near a San Diego freeway. When someone stopped to look at the box, they discovered the puppies.

The puppies were taken to a county shelter before being transferred to the Humane Society.

The six females and one male puppy are roughly six weeks old. “In honor of their arrival three days before Halloween, most of them are named after characters in Tim Burton movies. They include Jack Skellington and his sisters, Coraline, Zero, Oogie Boogie, Sally, Pumpkin, and Ghost,” the organization said, although adopters can change their names.

The Humane Society plans to spay or neuter each puppy before adoption and all vaccinations will be up to date. All of the puppies will also be microchipped before heading to their new homes. They are expected to be available for adoption in about two weeks.

“There are lots of options for people with puppies or kittens that they’re unable to care for. There are a dozen animal shelters and about 200 rescues in San Diego County. If you have a litter that you cannot or do not want to keep, leaving innocent puppies or kittens in a box beside a freeway should never be an option,” RCHS Spokesman John Van Zante said.

