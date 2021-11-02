Daughters of the American Revolution Vietnam monument to be unveiled at Lake Wichita Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A group that approached the Wichita Falls City Council Tuesday morning is pleased with the heart-warming response they received from city leaders.

The Daughters of the American Revolution requested that the board display a Vietnam War Memorial sculpture that has been in storage for nearly three years.

The monument was meant to be unveiled at the future Veteran’s Plaza at Lake Wichita but while the plaza waits for funding to complete its construction, the organization wants to display it sooner rather than later.

“So they want that memorial out so that our veterans can enjoy it and their families, and I am 100% in agreement with that. It’ll be in a really nice place at Lake Wichita Park and at least it’ll come out of storage and let everybody enjoy it,” Wichita Falls Councilman At Large Bobby Whiteley said.

The council did approve the organization’s request. No date was set for its unveiling but the Daughters of the American Revolution said its new location, possibly on the west side of the lake around Lake Wichita Park, will be in a peaceful area where the public will be able to remember the huge sacrifices of our beloved veterans.

