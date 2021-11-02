CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Gov. Tate Reeves says he and attorney general will sue over Biden vaccine mandate

By Bobby Harrison
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRSJj_0ckejtLT00

JACKSON, Miss. ( Mississippi Today ) – Gov. Tate Reeves, in a blistering social media post , said on Tuesday he and Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch expect to file a lawsuit later this week challenging the vaccine mandate being imposed on certain businesses by President Joe Biden.

Reeves said the federal mandates “threaten every Mississippian’s individual liberties. They are nothing short of tyranny.”

Biden had said in September he intended to impose vaccine mandates on federal agencies, businesses with federal contracts and companies with more than 100 employees.

The Biden administration released guidelines for federal contractors on Monday. The guidelines allow companies to make exceptions to the mandate for religious convictions and for those who might not take the vaccine because of health issues.

CDC advisers recommend Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

“Although the federal government has not followed through on a single threat, many institutions across the country have acted rashly out of fear of losing their federal funds,” Reeves said, apparently referring to the religious and health exceptions. “They should be reminded that the state of Mississippi will not be in the business of subsidizing or supporting institutions that fail to go out of their way to respect at least these basis human rights.”

Reeves continued: “Every Mississippi business, university and hospital should bend over backwards to accommodate and presume good will.”

Guidelines for private companies employing more than 100 people are expected later this week. That mandate will be based on provisions of law giving the federal government the authority to impose regulations to ensure worker safety.

To date, COVID-19 has killed 10,129 Mississippians, giving the state the highest death rate in the nation. Mississippi has one of the lowest vaccination rates in America, ranking 47th, though vaccines are free and widely available.

Mississippi governor won’t renew contracts for state-funded medical workers

Earlier this summer Reeves said he did not believe governmental institutions could impose vaccine mandates. When it was pointed out to him that the state of Mississippi imposes vaccine mandates to enter public schools and universities, he refused to say whether he wanted to eliminate those. He later said he did not believe such mandates should be issued by executive order.

The courts in the past have upheld vaccine mandates, though those involved state and local governmental mandates.

Fitch, in her second year in office, has a history of filing lawsuits on national issues. Earlier this year she joined litigation trying to disenfranchise millions of voters in key battleground states in an effort to reverse the outcome of the presidential election. That lawsuit was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court. She is currently involved in a lawsuit trying to reverse the constitutional right to an abortion.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Biden’s vax mandate is wrong, illegal and pointless

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for private employers finally landed Thursday, just short of two months after he announced it. Policy-wise, it’s wrong. Legally, it’s suspect. Politically, it will wind up pleasing no one. COVID is clearly in retreat across America, with deaths and hospitalizations dropping even as new, highly...
POTUS
The Independent

Republicans mocked for sudden silence on election fraud after Virginia win

Republicans have been mocked for their sudden silence on election fraud after winning the Virginia governor’s race. Private equity executive Glenn Younkin beat out Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of the state, in a race many expected Mr McAuliffe to win. The result is seen as cause for concern among Democrats as the party in power often lose their congressional majorities in the first midterm following a presidential victory. The hosts of Morning Joe on MSNBC sarcastically wondered why Republicans appeared to trust the results in the governor’s race and special elections that they won, when many falsely...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden won’t stop firing troops challenging vaccine mandates, defying federal judge

On Thursday, a federal judge issued a minute order requesting that President Joe Biden and his administration agree to stop terminating both U.S. service members and civilian federal employees amid a legal challenge to Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Biden administration responded Friday saying it would not halt disciplinary actions and terminations of any federal employees awaiting the court’s ruling on a temporary restraining order (TRO) motion against the vaccine mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Why states like Texas won’t be able to stop Biden’s vaccine mandates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. First the country fought over social distancing. Then masks. And now the battle has come for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Last week, businesses in Texas were left reeling when Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lynn Fitch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Mandates#Cdc#Republican#Covid#University And Hospital#Mississippians
WEKU

Hours after the White House issues its new vaccine mandate, GOP-led states sue

The chief law enforcement officials for Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio are challenging the Biden administration's mandate requiring that federal contractors get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Republican attorneys general in these three states said they filed their lawsuit against the federal government Thursday — just hours after the White House rolled...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WJR

Biden Administration Announces Mandate Requiring Workers Nationwide to be Vaccinated or Terminated

WASHINGTON DC, November 5, 2021 ~ President Biden and the Biden Administration have revealed a new vaccine mandate to take effect January 4. The mandate will use OSHA to force all companies with more than 100 employees to require employee vaccinations, weekly COVID-19 tests for those who are not vaccinated, and possible termination and fines for those who do not comply.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Explainer: The legal challenges awaiting Biden's vaccine mandate

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Business groups, state attorneys general and religious organizations have promised swift court challenges to try to block the vaccine-and-testing mandate unveiled on Thursday by the Biden administration. President Joe Biden has said the country's patience is growing thin with the 30% of Americans who are not...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

11 states file suit against Biden's business vaccine mandate

Attorneys general in 11 states filed suit Friday against President Joe Biden’s administration, challenging a new vaccine requirement for workers at companies with more than 100 employees.The lawsuit filed in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals argues that the authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states, not the federal government.“This mandate is unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise,” said the court filing by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, one of several Republicans vying for the state's open U.S. Senate seat next year. New regulations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate that companies with more than...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Federal court temporarily blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses

A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The fifth US circuit court of appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Osha) that such workers be vaccinated by 4 January or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy