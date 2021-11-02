Some Bay County infrastructure projects to be delayed due to inflation impacts

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners are worried about inflation, so much so, they’re evaluating all of their big projects to see if they can delay any of them.

County Manager Bob Majka said inflation is driving up the cost of building materials for all of the infrastructure projects.

Local contractors like George Roberts this is the worst he’s seen.

“On some PVC products they would only quote us for like 36 hours,” Roberts said. “Normally we get a 30, 60 or 90-day quote and the price was increasing so fast they would only hold it for 36 hours.”

Roberts is the vice president of Roberts and Roberts Inc. He said almost every aspect of the construction industry has become more difficult.

“We’re out delayed months on projects just to be able to get the materials,” Roberts said. “Our six-inch sewer pipe that is standard pretty much on every project has gone from three dollars a foot too close to 10 dollars a foot.”

Roberts said he gets a lot of his materials from Jackson County, but so do the other construction companies in the area. The price of steel, concrete and metal are up.

Roberts said gasoline is up and that’s caused asphalt prices to go up.

“Everything is a trickle-down effect and it’s actually become pretty serious in our industry,” Roberts said.

Roberts isn’t the only contractor feeling the burden. Tuesday Bay County Manager Bob Majka announced that due to the inflation impacts the county is going to have to delay the start of some infrastructure projects.

“We are going to have to go back and revisit our budget and make sure that we are able to fund the priority projects and the projects that are maybe a little further down the list that we are looking to accelerate and get done sooner,” Majka said.

Majka said FEMA is funding millions of dollars worth of projects in the county. He wants to ensure they’re getting the most bang for their buck

The county will review all the infrastructure projects over the next few weeks. Majka plans to announce the first round of changes to the project schedule at the next county commission meeting on November 16.

