Pascagoula, MS

Ingalls Shipbuilding worker dies after being injured on the job

By Kaitlin Howell
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

PASCAGOULA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – An Ingalls Shipbuilding worker has died after being injured on the job last week.

The Sun Herald reported Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls, was critically injured on Wednesday, October 27.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our fellow shipbuilder, Randy Wade, who was a tank tester injured October 27th when he was working aboard one of our Navy ships under construction. We extend our deepest sympathy to Mr. Wade’s wife and family, friends and coworkers.

Ingalls spokesperson Danny J. Hernandez

Wade had been taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with a severe brain injury.

