Mobile Symphony Orchestra to host ‘Bella Musica’ at the Saenger Theatre
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will host the “Bella Musica” concert starting Nov. 13 in Mobile.
The concert will showcase a performance from violinist Bella Hristova. Hristova will perform Saint Saëns' Third Concerto, according to a news release from the MSO.
Rossini’s overture to “The Thieving Magpie” and Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony will also be included in the Italian-themed program, according to the news release.
The concert will be held Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre.
Masks are not required, but encouraged, according to the release.
Ticket prices are:
- $20 to $89 for individual performances
- $10 for students
- Free for children ages K-12 attending the Sunday concert with a paying adult
Ticket prices for five-concert season memberships range from $85 to $340.
Tickets can be purchased online , by phone at 251-432-2010 or at the symphony box office.
The symphony box office is at 257 Dauphin St.
