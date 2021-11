First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. DJ Smith is scratching Nick Holden on defense and newly acquired Dylan Gambrell. He's inserting Michael Del Zotto and Austen Watson into the line-up. Yet another set of questionable decisions by this coach. Holden isn't the problem on defense. Zaitsev and Josh Brown continue to play regardless of how awful they are night in and out! Gambrell has been solid in his 2 games, but Logan Shaw stays in the line-up.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO