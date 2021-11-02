CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This classic pickup’s Ford e-crate motor heart is the start of something huge

By Chris Davies
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago

Ford has launched its first electric crate motor, with the Ford F-100 Eluminator concept truck giving a taste of how DIY EV-makers could build their own electric cars or give existing models a zero-emissions makeover. The SEMA 2021 concept features the same electric powertrain as the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition , with a heady 634 lb-ft of torque on tap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkayl_0ckehRtf00

There’s also 480 horsepower to play with, making the Mustang Mach-E GT the most potent of Ford’s production Mach-E models so far. Twin electric motors are in play, one for each axle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kN7iT_0ckehRtf00

Earlier this year, though, Ford whet the appetite of car enthusiasts looking to go electric with word that it was preparing its first EV crate motor . Rather than having to wait for a Mustang Mach-E wreck from which to salvage the drivetrain, buyers would be able to pick up the Ford Performance Parts Eluminator e-crate motor instead. It’s the same, 281 horsepower, 317 lb-ft torque electric motor that Ford uses in the production car.

The EV-retrofit market is ripe for the taking

Giving existing cars an electric makeover isn’t new. We’ve seen everything from classic cars to more mainstream runabouts ditch their combustion engines and embrace EV drivetrains instead, and there are multiple startups that promise to do that for you – or at least sell you the necessary parts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hwyv4_0ckehRtf00

Those parts, however, tend to be a little jury-rigged. Tesla motors and batteries are a popular pick, not least because of their power and prevalence. Price and availability has also made Nissan Leaf drivetrain components a go-to choice among DIY EV-makers. What we’ve not seen so much of, though, is an attempt by automakers to embrace the crate engine approach that has become more common in gas vehicles.

Bottlenecks in production are one reason for that, of course. Supplies of batteries, in particular, are constrained, and indeed are limiting some automakers’ production plans for their EVs, but the ongoing semiconductor crisis has meant electric motors, ECUs, and other components are hardly in surplus either.

Ford’s Eluminator e-crate motor is priced for the mainstream

While specialists will happily cook up custom – and expensive – EV conversions, what sets Ford’s Eluminator apart is that it’s priced relatively affordably. Part No. M-9000-MACH-E is $3,900 for a single motor, with the transverse-oriented unit designed for anything from vintage vehicles through to modern cars and SUVs. However, it’s only the first step in that process.

Down the line, Ford Performance said today, there’ll be a longer list of components joining the catalog. That’ll include battery systems, controllers, and traction inverters, making the whole assembly process a lot more straightforward.

To demonstrate that, Ford Performance cooked up the F-100 Eluminator concept. Built in collaboration with MLe Racecars, it’s based on a custom chassis by the Roadster Shop and outfitted with custom Forgeline 19×10-inch billet aluminum three-piece wheels shod in Michelin Latitude Sport 275/45-19 high-performance tires. On the outside, there’s a Brand X Customs paint job with Cerakote Copper accents on top of Avalanche Gray.

Inside, meanwhile, there’s some fetching avocado-tanned MDM Upholstery leather paired with a billet aluminum dashboard by JJR Fabrication. Admittedly, the sizable portrait touchscreen from the Mustang Mach-E looks a little out of place in what’s otherwise a fairly retro vehicle, but overall there’s plenty here to like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OzJX_0ckehRtf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKYee_0ckehRtf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHguE_0ckehRtf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzqU4_0ckehRtf00
disclaimer: This is a concept vehicle intended for demonstration purposes only and not available for sale by Ford. Vehicles that are not street legal or certified under FMVSS and safety and emission regulations are not intended or certified for use on public roads.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIGFR_0ckehRtf00

Sales of the e-crate motor kick off today , with orders direct from Ford parts warehouse dealers or via Ford Performance’s online store. It comes with a high-voltage motor-to-traction invertor harness, low-voltage harness connector, and vent tube assembly, and tips the scales at 205 pounds. It’s worth noting that you’ll need to supply your own battery, control system, and traction converter, so this still isn’t an upgrade for the novice.

This classic pickup’s Ford e-crate motor heart is the start of something huge is written by Chris Davies and originally posted on SlashGear .

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Toyota Tacozilla inspired by 1970s Chinook campervans to debut at SEMA

We bet you haven’t heard of the Toyota Chinook campervan, but we’re pretty sure you’ll be looking forward to Toyota’s Tacozilla campervan concept at this year’s SEMA show in November. The Toyota Chinook is a collaboration between the Japanese automaker and American wagon maker Chinook RV. The first Toyota Chinooks entered the market in 1973 and were essentially motorhomes with a pop-up roof built on a long-wheelbase Toyota half-ton truck chassis.
CARS
SlashGear

Chevy Beast concept arrives at SEMA with a 650HP supercharged V8 engine

We thought Chevy would be taking it easy at the 2021 SEMA show. Instead, Chevy is turning the world upside down with its Beast concept, a four-passenger concept vehicle based on modified underpinnings of a Silverado pickup truck. As expected, Beast is a machine for high-performance desert running and off-road driving, and it’s packing the heart of a C7 Corvette ZO6.
CARS
Fox News

Wild new Ford Mustang pickup can haul

A custom truck shop in Thailand has created a mashup of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and Ford Ranger pickup that actually looks pretty good. Wat Ford modified the front fascia of a Mustang to fit onto a Ranger, which it also gave a widebody treatment, Shelby-style racing stripes and pony badges on the front fenders.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Cars#Ford Performance#Nissan Motor#Electric Cars#Sema#Ev
CarBuzz.com

Ford Makes One Thing Very Clear About The Maverick

For years, many assumed the small pickup truck market was dead in America. The smallest truck buyers were supposedly willing to go was midsize. Think the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma. They assumed wrong. The all-new 2022 Ford Maverick compact truck has arrived and the orders haven't stopped coming in. Our own recent time behind was a fantastic experience and the Blue Oval is guaranteed to sell plenty of them. Many buyers are ditching their crossovers for something different.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Apologises To Maverick Hybrid Buyers With Cool Free Gift

A few days ago, the EPA released official economy figures for the 2022 Ford Maverick. With a 42-mpg city rating, the Ford Maverick is more efficient than the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which returns 21 mpg in city driving. It's not all good news, however. While dealer deliveries for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost model have already started, anyone who ordered the Maverick Hybrid have a longer wait.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Ranger With Mustang Face Transplant Looks Surprisingly Awesome

Ford is putting the finishing touches on the next-generation Ranger and Mustang, with the former debuting on November 24 and the latter likely sometime next year. Before heading towards a well-deserved retirement, the T6 and S550 as they're known by Blue Oval aficionados have been inexplicably (but dare we say brilliantly) combined to create a wild truck with a pony car's front fascia.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Mini Pickup Is Much Cooler Than Ford's Maverick

A Mini pickup truck might seem like an odd idea, but this particular example is not the first. The original Mini was also sold as a pickup, and it was a smashing success. Between 1961 and 1982, Mini built nearly 60,000 of them. Most impressive of all, it could carry a load of 1,500 pounds. In 2014, Mini unveiled the Paceman Adventure Concept, which was essentially a pickup truck. It was also as good as the Paceman would ever be before the odd production SUV was discontinued.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan
Top Speed

Chevrolet Performance announces new 10 liter ZZ632 Crate Engine that produces 1004 horsepower

Chevy has had a stranglehold on the crate engine industry for the longest time, however, it hasn’t really been in the news for a while. That changes now as the bow-tie brand is back. Over the past two years or so, the internet has been frenzied with stories of 1,000 horsepower Ford Performance’ 7.3L Godzilla V-8 and 1,000 horsepower Mopar Hellephant swaps.
CARS
Motorious

8 Impressive Restomod Muscle Car Builds

While there is a lot of worth in a perfect number’s matching car, restomods offer the best of all worlds. When people first started ‘restomodding’, the car community was somewhat skeptical about the trend. However, after seeing what kinds of builds have come out of the practice, this way of automotive modification and building has become a mainstay in the car community. Here are some of the coolest muscle cars that were made as a result of the restomod niche.
CARS
topgear.com

Check out the pickup trucks that Ford is bringing to SEMA

The Maverick is making its SEMA debut, and the tuners have gone to town. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Last week we brought you news and some badly edited images of the range of Broncos that...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Maverick Causing Major Problems For Hyundai

Ever since the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick were revealed, it's been touted as one of the hottest rivalries to keep an eye on. As the only two compact trucks on the market, they trade blows relentlessly. While the Santa Cruz is better for towing and more powerful, it's the Maverick that wins for efficiency and value for money. Choosing between the two won't be an easy task, but judging by last month's sales figures, one of these trucks is easily outselling the other. In total, 5,988 shoppers bought either the Hyundai or the Ford in October. However, in its first full sales month, the Ford trumped its rival with 4,140 sales.
CARS
CNBC

Ford's new custom electric pickup truck is a blast from the past

The Ford F-100 Eluminator concept truck features the retro-styling of a 1978 F-100 pickup with electric motors and batteries from the Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford and its partners built the vehicle to showcase its new e-crate motor that's on sale through its aftermarket and performance division. Ford Motor unveiled Tuesday...
CARS
Cleveland.com

How do you get 51 mpg in a pickup truck? Buy the 2022 Ford Maverick (auto review)

For those above a certain age, the name Ford Maverick will bring up memories of the affordable 1970 compact that replaced the Falcon in Ford’s lineup. It’s return for 2022 as a compact pickup truck may be surprising, but its mission is very much the same: provide affordable transportation in a compact package. And given that nearly 77 percent of U.S. new car sales are workhorse vehicles like SUVs, vans and pickups, is it any wonder that the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick pickup is least expensive new Ford you can buy? In fact, when it hits the market, the Maverick will be the least expensive hybrid you can buy in America, although the EPA has not yet rated its fuel economy.
BUYING CARS
mobilesyrup.com

Ford begins selling electric motors, shows off vintage EV truck

To help vintage car owners electrify their vehicles, Ford has started selling a new electric crate motor that can be used to modernize vintage rides. The legacy automaker is selling this little motor for $3,900 USD (roughly $4,800 CAD). The motor doesn’t come with a battery or any of the other parts you’d need to actually fully convert a standard car, however. Still, it’s a powerful little engine with 317ft/lbs of torque.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Dodge Dart Goes Head To Head With A 1970 Chevy Chevelle

Who will take home the admiration of the car enthusiasts involved in the Mopar vs GM debate?. Dodge has gotten a lot of attention in recent years for making some of the fastest production cars ever to hit the asphalt of American roads. However, this focus on insane performance is not new for America’s favorite performance brand. The classic Dodges from the old days were the best in their class, both on the street and the drag strip. In particular, you have models like the Dodge Dart, whose compact design, excellent powertrain, and classic late ‘60s style. So, of course, this created a lot of competition between the Mopar monsters and their GM and Ford counterparts. Today we’ll witness a showing of this incredible rivalry as one of Chevy’s top dogs steps up to challenge the Dodge for the hearts and minds of car enthusiasts everywhere.
CARS
Motorious

1937 Ford Custom Panel Truck Is A Storied Show Car

This classic Panel Truck has some serious upgrades. In 1937, Ford had a pretty good formula working for it. It pioneered in the American auto industry, and was making challengers do some serious work to keep up. The looks of the 1937 line got a lot more rounded than before, with convex hoods and side grilles wrapped around the nose. This year of the brand’s evolution is a notable one, and no proper Ford collection is complete without a show quality 1937 Ford in its presence. Examples like this 1937 Ford Custom Panel Truck is a perfect candidate to bring home.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Tried Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian, F150 Lightning: Which Will I Buy?

Tesla fan and owner Ben Sullins has had a chance to take a ride in the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and Ford F-150 Lightning. He's been covering Tesla for years, and more recently, he's really opened his eyes to other electric cars, trucks, and SUVs that are working to compete with Musk's EV empire. Which electric pickup truck do you think he'll choose?
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Ford Mustang V-8 Models Losing Horsepower and Torque

The 2022 Ford Mustang's optional V-8 engine will make less power and torque than before. The output is reduced by 10 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque in GT and Mach 1 models. The 2022 Mustang also gains some new appearance packages including a Stealth Edition for the four-cylinder EcoBoost...
CARS
SlashGear

SlashGear

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy