It has again been some time since we reached out to the community, so here's a reminder: we are completely funded by readers and we need your support. The last year has been a busy one, with lots of big announcements and we continue to be at the front of it all for the Linux gaming audience. We do firmly hope to be here for years to come even as the industry changes around us. We have the Steam Deck upcoming, Proton is constantly improving and lots more to look forward to next year. We don't aim to be the first to report on things, we're not wanting a numbers game - we just try to make nice regular content for you to read, that perhaps you won't find elsewhere.

